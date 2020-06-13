Apartment List
164 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Siesta Key, FL

Finding an apartment in Siesta Key that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117
117 Pass Key Rd, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
656 sqft
117 Pass Key Rd., Bldg A, Unit #117 Available 07/06/20 Annual, turnkey furnished/short term or seasonal- 1 bedroom condo on Siesta Key with community beach!! - Annual, turnkey furnished/ short term or seasaon condo on Siesta Key, a magical place.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
301 AVENIDA MADERA
301 Avenida Madera, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
665 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**NEW IN-GROUND HEATED POOL COMING IN OCTOBER 2020 ** If you are looking for the perfect location for your next vacation, then your search is over! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath property features a prime location within The Village of Siesta Key and is a

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5316 CALLE DE LA SIESTA
5316 Calle De Siesta, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1336 sqft
This Property is RENTED WEEKLY @ $2000 The vacation destination The Siesta Jewel can be described in one simple word, Perfect! This incredible property offers 2 villas and 1 single family home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
340 TREASURE BOAT WAY
340 Treasure Boat Way, Siesta Key, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,950
3250 sqft
Magnificent Fully Renovated Modern Luxury Home features 4 bedroom and 4.5 bathrooms in the heart of Siesta Key.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5640 CAPE LEYTE DRIVE
5640 Cape Leyte Drive, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1628 sqft
Bring the family and enjoy the powdery sand and gorgeous sunsets of world famous Siesta Key Beach, voted #1 in America! The beach is only 2 blocks away from this perfect getaway home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4660 OCEAN BOULEVARD
4660 Ocean Boulevard, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This tastefully updated second story WATERFRONT condo on Siesta Key is available as an annual furnished rental starting May 1st. You'll enjoy the sunset year round from your living room, master bedroom and balcony.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
143 WHISPERING SANDS DRIVE
143 Whispering Sands Drive, Siesta Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1264 sqft
This property is booked for Jan/ Feb/March/April 2021.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1002 GLEBE LANE
1002 Glebe Lane, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1808 sqft
This home has an incredible feel - vaulted ceiling in the main living area leads to the fully caged and screened outdoor living space complete with spa tub and heated saltwater pool.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
431 AVENIDA DE MAYO
431 Avenida De Mayo, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1510 sqft
Siesta Key vacation in style on one of the beautiful canals a short distance away from the #1 Beach in the USA.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
345 AVENIDA LEONA
345 Avenida Leona, Siesta Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1617 sqft
Paradise awaits in this recently updated canal front home on Siesta Key. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open concept with tile floors, wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Siesta Key

Last updated June 13
Bird Key
1 Unit Available
567 Bird Key Drive
567 Bird Key Drive, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
2414 sqft
SEASONAL OR SHORT TERM -BIRD KEY- POOL HOME - Bird Key is an island in Sarasota Bay, south of the Ringling Causeway, between mainland Sarasota and St Armand's Key. This 250 acres is one of the most desirable residential areas on Florida's West Coast.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1630 REDWOOD STREET
1630 Redwood Street, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
5477 sqft
Great Location! Just over the Stickney Point bridge from Siesta Key. You can walk or bike to the Beach. Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with tile throughout for easy care. Open patio to enjoy the Florida Sunshine. Kitchen and bath have been updated.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1664 STARLING DRIVE
1664 Starling Drive, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Look no further! It's a two bedroom, two bathroom condo for rent...In sought after gated community, centrally located, west of trail with groceries, shopping and restaurants right outside your doorstep.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1648 REDWOOD STREET
1648 Redwood Street, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking to live close to Siesta Key, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment may be just the place for you! This second floor unit is complete with crown molding, neutral paint, and tile flooring throughout.

Last updated May 3
1 Unit Available
1906 Siesta Dr.
1906 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1234 sqft
April 2020 turnkey furnished 3/2 renovated home 1/2 mile from Siesta Key and the bay.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2108 OUTER DRIVE
2108 Outer Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1625 sqft
Nicely maintained home in quiet neighborhood. Shopping, beaches, and schools nearby. Clean spacious home. Can close off 1 bed/ 1 bath master area for complete privacy with private entrance. Driveway features pavers and extra parking.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1722 Shoreland Dr
1722 Shoreland Drive, Sarasota, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3790 sqft
Newer Construction West of the Trail home available for immediate occupancy. This unfurnished two story single family home is sleek and modern yet very comfortable. Featuring 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with an open concept floor plan.

Last updated June 13
Siesta
1 Unit Available
129 PIERSON LANE
129 Pierson Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1725 sqft
SIESTA KEY! Wonderful family beach house. Walk to shell beach just minutes to the village and public beach. Nicely furnished. Updated kitchen. All the comforts of home. Beautiful lot with deck and barbecue grill.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6703 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
6703 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE TILL MAY, 2021. Available May - Dec 2021 Great Location... Walk across the street to Siesta Beach. Condo is next to the pool with a door leading to the pool. This condo is a one of a kind. Not available for season.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1731 REDWOOD STREET
1731 Redwood Street, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1234 sqft
Your tropical paradise vacation begins here! Looking for the perfect vacation getaway? Wine and dine in your private patio overlooking your spacious pool and yard. This is a fabulous vacation home for families and friends.

Last updated December 13
1 Unit Available
2114 Couver Dr
2114 Couver Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1456 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home only mins away from Siesta Key. This 3 bedroom home features over 1400 sq ft of living space, as well as a partially fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Siesta Key
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
13 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Siesta Key, FL

Finding an apartment in Siesta Key that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

