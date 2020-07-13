151 Apartments for rent in Sawgrass, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
620 PONTE VEDRA BLVD
620 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
April 2020 $3400 monthly special. Best location at the beach! Furnished condo located in the heart of PVB only steps to the deeded beach access and Lodge & Club. Zoned for PVB schools.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
741 SPINNAKERS REACH DR
741 Spinnakers Reach Drive, Sawgrass, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
729 sqft
Just steps from the beach! This condo is ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car-garage, big porch area and a great open floor plan! Fully Furnished and Ready for someone to move in! One month minimum term, longer terms available.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle - 1
137 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1597 sqft
One of the newest condos in Ponte Vedra Beach!! Luxury condominium at the new (2016) Beachside Condominiums. Just a ten minute walk to the beautiful Ponte Vedra beaches. Top floor (2nd). Wood floors with thick carpeting and pad in bedrooms.

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
24 VILLAGE WALK CT
24 Village Walk Court, Sawgrass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2441 sqft
Pool home on the lake overlooking the golf course. Nice 3/2 1/2 home with courtyard entry garage. Remodeled kitchen. It features extra large side yard with a new pool and water views from the entire back of the home.

1 of 45

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR
755 Spinnakers Reach Drive, Sawgrass, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
704 sqft
Gated Sawgrass Rental with Club Pool & Beach Access. Beautiful Recent remodeled condo is available now. FURNISHED Efficiency with Semi-private Bedroom Suite has been completely Updated.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard #657C - 1
657 Ponte Vedra Boulevard, Sawgrass, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1357 sqft
Sensational Ocean views from your private porch and large picture windows with direct beach access from your lanai! You are located in the heart of Ponte Vedra Beach near golf, restaurant and shopping.
1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
158 Bermuda Ct
158 Bermuda Court, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1147 sqft
This 2/2 is located on the 1st green at Oakbridge Golf Course in the TPC. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space, brand new appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops and tile floors.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
120 Cuello Ct Unit 202
120 Cuello Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2929 sqft
* COMING SOON * Luxurious, Mediterranean style, top floor condo available for rent and only a short walk from Micklers Landing! This rare rental opportunity will be available July 6th.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
100 Ironwood Dr
100 Ironwood Drive, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd Floor condominium with panoramic views - 3rd Floor condominium with panoramic views of the pond and community! Don't miss this opportunity to live just steps from the pool, club house and tennis courts.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
105 SANCHEZ CT
105 Sanchez Court, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1574 sqft
TPC Sawgrass Players Club. Gated, golf course, swimming, tennis. 3/2 with 2 car garage all on one floor. 5 minutes to beaches & shops. A+ schools! Enjoy the totally remodeled kitchen & baths with granite counters & stainless appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
128 Payasada Oaks Trail
128 Payasada Oaks Trail, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3213 sqft
This Vintage Estate Home features four bedrooms plus a study, game room, 3.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
93 ABALONE LN E
93 Abalone Lane East, Palm Valley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
2174 sqft
Updated, two story home with 4 bedrooms with 3 baths in Sawgrass Players Club. Located on a family friendly cul-de-sac.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
27 TURTLEBACK TRL
27 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1470 sqft
Charming furnished two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with screened lanai overlooking wooded preserve. First floor living room features high ceilings, comfortable and ample seating, LCD TV and lots of natural light.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
275 Payasada Circle
275 Payasada Circle, Palm Valley, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
4270 sqft
Beautiful home on lagoon in gated community. open design with walls of glass. Light and bright bedroom 3 bath home with completely remodeled with all the finest finishes.. Downstairs has 4 bedrooms or 3 w/study.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
170 VERACRUZ DR
170 Veracruz Drive, Palm Valley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1163 sqft
Rental in the heart of PVB. Light and bright open floor plan. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Living/dining room combo.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
68 Units Available
Palm Valley
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1011 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1537 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Palm Valley
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
956 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Palm Valley
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1142 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Jacksonville Beach
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1619 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
1655 The Greensway 2822
1655 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2/2 second floor condo for rent in The Palms at Jacksonville Beach- $1600 - Newly upgraded second Story Palms at Marsh Landing Condo.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
528 3RD ST S
528 3rd Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
500 sqft
Fun beach apartment in South Jax Beach. 2 bedroom/1 full bath apartment three blocks from the shore! Third floor location. Available now.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville Beach
2114 GAIL AVE
2114 Gail Avenue, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
This Three Level Home is just steps to the Atlantic and has a Pool (maintenance taken care of by association)! Desirable South JAX Beach, Freshly Painted Interior, Concrete Block construction with a Wide Open Floor Plan. Stunning wood floors.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
38 Turtleback Trl
38 Turtleback Trail, Palm Valley, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1551 sqft
This TPC Sawgrass-Turtleback Crossing town home has been freshly painted inside. A brick paver courtyard connects the home and detached one car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sawgrass, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sawgrass apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

