Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:51 AM

941 SEASHELL LN

941 Seashell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

941 Seashell Lane, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Great 2nd floor condo with awesome upgrades! Amenities include 2 pools, tennis courts, clubhouse with pub room, fitness center, etc.Come live the lifestyle!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 SEASHELL LN have any available units?
941 SEASHELL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 941 SEASHELL LN have?
Some of 941 SEASHELL LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 SEASHELL LN currently offering any rent specials?
941 SEASHELL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 SEASHELL LN pet-friendly?
No, 941 SEASHELL LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 941 SEASHELL LN offer parking?
No, 941 SEASHELL LN does not offer parking.
Does 941 SEASHELL LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 941 SEASHELL LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 SEASHELL LN have a pool?
Yes, 941 SEASHELL LN has a pool.
Does 941 SEASHELL LN have accessible units?
No, 941 SEASHELL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 941 SEASHELL LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 SEASHELL LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 941 SEASHELL LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 SEASHELL LN does not have units with air conditioning.

