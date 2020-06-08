Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sawgrass
Find more places like 941 SEASHELL LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sawgrass, FL
/
941 SEASHELL LN
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:51 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
941 SEASHELL LN
941 Seashell Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sawgrass
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
941 Seashell Lane, Sawgrass, FL 32082
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Great 2nd floor condo with awesome upgrades! Amenities include 2 pools, tennis courts, clubhouse with pub room, fitness center, etc.Come live the lifestyle!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 941 SEASHELL LN have any available units?
941 SEASHELL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sawgrass, FL
.
What amenities does 941 SEASHELL LN have?
Some of 941 SEASHELL LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 941 SEASHELL LN currently offering any rent specials?
941 SEASHELL LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 SEASHELL LN pet-friendly?
No, 941 SEASHELL LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sawgrass
.
Does 941 SEASHELL LN offer parking?
No, 941 SEASHELL LN does not offer parking.
Does 941 SEASHELL LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 941 SEASHELL LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 SEASHELL LN have a pool?
Yes, 941 SEASHELL LN has a pool.
Does 941 SEASHELL LN have accessible units?
No, 941 SEASHELL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 941 SEASHELL LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 SEASHELL LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 941 SEASHELL LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 941 SEASHELL LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Sawgrass 1 Bedrooms
Sawgrass 2 Bedrooms
Sawgrass Apartments with Balcony
Sawgrass Apartments with Garage
Sawgrass Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FL
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
Villano Beach, FL
Butler Beach, FL
St. Augustine South, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville