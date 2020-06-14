All apartments in Sawgrass
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR

56 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle · No Longer Available
Location

56 Ponte Vedra Colony Circle, Sawgrass, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great upstairs with a 1 car garage. This unit is close to beaches and south of JTB which allows for easy access to Town Center and I-95 or downtown. 2/2, washer in unit, ch/a, fireplace. carpet and ceiling fans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have any available units?
56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have?
Some of 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR pet-friendly?
No, 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sawgrass.
Does 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR does offer parking.
Does 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have a pool?
No, 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR does not have a pool.
Does 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have accessible units?
No, 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
