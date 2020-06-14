Great upstairs with a 1 car garage. This unit is close to beaches and south of JTB which allows for easy access to Town Center and I-95 or downtown. 2/2, washer in unit, ch/a, fireplace. carpet and ceiling fans.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have any available units?
56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR have?
Some of 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
56 PONTE VEDRA COLONY CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.