Great pool home within an easy walk to the beach. Very well appointed and nice open floor plan. 3 bedrooms plus an office. Located on the cul-de-sac. One story home. Pets may be considered but must be approved. Lawn & pool maintenance are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 325 LAUDEN CT have any available units?
325 LAUDEN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sawgrass, FL.
What amenities does 325 LAUDEN CT have?
Some of 325 LAUDEN CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 LAUDEN CT currently offering any rent specials?
325 LAUDEN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 LAUDEN CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 LAUDEN CT is pet friendly.
Does 325 LAUDEN CT offer parking?
No, 325 LAUDEN CT does not offer parking.
Does 325 LAUDEN CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 LAUDEN CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 LAUDEN CT have a pool?
Yes, 325 LAUDEN CT has a pool.
Does 325 LAUDEN CT have accessible units?
No, 325 LAUDEN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 325 LAUDEN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 LAUDEN CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 LAUDEN CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 LAUDEN CT does not have units with air conditioning.