325 LAUDEN CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Great pool home within an easy walk to the beach. Very well appointed and nice open floor plan. 3 bedrooms plus an office. Located on the cul-de-sac. One story home. Pets may be considered but must be approved. Lawn & pool maintenance are included.