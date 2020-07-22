6420 Old Harbor Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

You will love this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2,379 sq ft. home with a 2 car garage. The living areas have raised ceilings and tile floors. The newly renovated kitchen also features tile floors, a breakfast bar, double island and a 4 barn door pantry. The master is large and has access to the climate controlled Florida room! Enjoy the community sidewalks, playground areas for children and the deeded access picnic area & pier.--NO PETS--BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of rent paid will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to your home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.*A $25 administration fee will be charged at move-in