Santa Rosa County, FL
6420 Old Harbor Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:22 AM

6420 Old Harbor Court

6420 Old Harbor Cove · (850) 939-5422
Location

6420 Old Harbor Cove, Santa Rosa County, FL 32563

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,320

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2379 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
You will love this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2,379 sq ft. home with a 2 car garage. The living areas have raised ceilings and tile floors. The newly renovated kitchen also features tile floors, a breakfast bar, double island and a 4 barn door pantry. The master is large and has access to the climate controlled Florida room! Enjoy the community sidewalks, playground areas for children and the deeded access picnic area & pier.--NO PETS--BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED: A portion of rent paid will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to your home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.*A $25 administration fee will be charged at move-in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Old Harbor Court have any available units?
6420 Old Harbor Court has a unit available for $2,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6420 Old Harbor Court have?
Some of 6420 Old Harbor Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 Old Harbor Court currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Old Harbor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Old Harbor Court pet-friendly?
No, 6420 Old Harbor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa County.
Does 6420 Old Harbor Court offer parking?
Yes, 6420 Old Harbor Court offers parking.
Does 6420 Old Harbor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6420 Old Harbor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Old Harbor Court have a pool?
No, 6420 Old Harbor Court does not have a pool.
Does 6420 Old Harbor Court have accessible units?
No, 6420 Old Harbor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 Old Harbor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6420 Old Harbor Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6420 Old Harbor Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6420 Old Harbor Court has units with air conditioning.
