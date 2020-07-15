All apartments in Santa Rosa County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:39 AM

5961 Fairlands Rd

5961 Fairlands Road · (407) 901-2051
Location

5961 Fairlands Road, Santa Rosa County, FL 32583

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5961 Fairlands Rd · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1555 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Like New Home In Great Location - Come check out this nearly brand new home ready for Move-In. Featuring a great open floorplan, with 3 spacious bedrooms, wood flooring throughout the house, and granite counters in the open kitchen. The layout of this home is excellent and provides an open space, but with distinctive areas that define the space. The bedrooms are all large and the master includes an incredible closet. Properties like this don't stay on the market long. Check this one out now.

(RLNE5664136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5961 Fairlands Rd have any available units?
5961 Fairlands Rd has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5961 Fairlands Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5961 Fairlands Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5961 Fairlands Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5961 Fairlands Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5961 Fairlands Rd offer parking?
No, 5961 Fairlands Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5961 Fairlands Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5961 Fairlands Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5961 Fairlands Rd have a pool?
No, 5961 Fairlands Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5961 Fairlands Rd have accessible units?
No, 5961 Fairlands Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5961 Fairlands Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5961 Fairlands Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5961 Fairlands Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5961 Fairlands Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
