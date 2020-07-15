5961 Fairlands Rd

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Like New Home In Great Location - Come check out this nearly brand new home ready for Move-In. Featuring a great open floorplan, with 3 spacious bedrooms, wood flooring throughout the house, and granite counters in the open kitchen. The layout of this home is excellent and provides an open space, but with distinctive areas that define the space. The bedrooms are all large and the master includes an incredible closet. Properties like this don't stay on the market long. Check this one out now.



(RLNE5664136)