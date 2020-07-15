5547 Berryhill Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3 Bedroom Home Convenient to Everything - This great 3 bedroom home is located on Berrryhill Rd, with a short commute to the Interstate, Whiting Field, Shopping, and Hospital. The home features a large parking pad and single car garage, and also includes a fully fenced backyard. The inside of the home is a spacious and open split plan, with a large living room, very open kitchen with a ton of great cabinet and storage space, and large bedrooms. Enjoy your morning coffee or entertaining in the evenings on your covered back porch while the kids play in the expansive privacy fenced back yard. Check this one out now before its gone.



View this home in 3-D here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v3wFYWtVSDr



(RLNE2249969)