Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

5547 Berryhill Rd

5547 Berryhill Road · (407) 901-2051
Location

5547 Berryhill Road, Santa Rosa County, FL 32570

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5547 Berryhill Rd · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1311 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 Bedroom Home Convenient to Everything - This great 3 bedroom home is located on Berrryhill Rd, with a short commute to the Interstate, Whiting Field, Shopping, and Hospital. The home features a large parking pad and single car garage, and also includes a fully fenced backyard. The inside of the home is a spacious and open split plan, with a large living room, very open kitchen with a ton of great cabinet and storage space, and large bedrooms. Enjoy your morning coffee or entertaining in the evenings on your covered back porch while the kids play in the expansive privacy fenced back yard. Check this one out now before its gone.

View this home in 3-D here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=v3wFYWtVSDr

(RLNE2249969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5547 Berryhill Rd have any available units?
5547 Berryhill Rd has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5547 Berryhill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5547 Berryhill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5547 Berryhill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5547 Berryhill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa County.
Does 5547 Berryhill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5547 Berryhill Rd offers parking.
Does 5547 Berryhill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5547 Berryhill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5547 Berryhill Rd have a pool?
No, 5547 Berryhill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5547 Berryhill Rd have accessible units?
No, 5547 Berryhill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5547 Berryhill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5547 Berryhill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5547 Berryhill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5547 Berryhill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
