All apartments in Santa Rosa County
Find more places like 4207 GOLDEN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Rosa County, FL
/
4207 GOLDEN DR
Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:10 PM

4207 GOLDEN DR

4207 Golden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4207 Golden Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL 32583
Berry Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This little home has a lot of extras that are sure to entice. All utilities and satellite tv are included, and the home can come partially furnished making it perfect for those who like to travel light (Furniture can be removed, if preferred). Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout the home make cleaning a breeze. And the open floor plan provides plenty of space. The spacious kitchen makes it easy for multiple people to cook together and there's ample counter and cabinet space for all your cooking equipment. Both bedrooms are large and share a Jack and Jill style bathroom between. There's a carport at the back of the home for parking and a laundry just off of the carport with washer and dryer already installed. The convenient location of this home makes it easy to commute to Pensacola and the surrounding areas while simultaneously experiencing the peace of neighborhood living. This home is bound to go quick so contact us today to set-up your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 GOLDEN DR have any available units?
4207 GOLDEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Rosa County, FL.
Is 4207 GOLDEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
4207 GOLDEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 GOLDEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 4207 GOLDEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Rosa County.
Does 4207 GOLDEN DR offer parking?
Yes, 4207 GOLDEN DR offers parking.
Does 4207 GOLDEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4207 GOLDEN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 GOLDEN DR have a pool?
No, 4207 GOLDEN DR does not have a pool.
Does 4207 GOLDEN DR have accessible units?
No, 4207 GOLDEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 GOLDEN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4207 GOLDEN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4207 GOLDEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4207 GOLDEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court
Santa Rosa County, FL 32563
The Sound at Navarre Beach
7381 Navarre Pkwy
Navarre, FL 32566

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FLEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALSaraland, ALGulf Shores, ALMiramar Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FL
Gonzalez, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLWarrington, FLBellview, FLWright, FLNiceville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College