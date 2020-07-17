4207 GOLDEN DR

Amenities

in unit laundry carport furnished

This little home has a lot of extras that are sure to entice. All utilities and satellite tv are included, and the home can come partially furnished making it perfect for those who like to travel light (Furniture can be removed, if preferred). Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout the home make cleaning a breeze. And the open floor plan provides plenty of space. The spacious kitchen makes it easy for multiple people to cook together and there's ample counter and cabinet space for all your cooking equipment. Both bedrooms are large and share a Jack and Jill style bathroom between. There's a carport at the back of the home for parking and a laundry just off of the carport with washer and dryer already installed. The convenient location of this home makes it easy to commute to Pensacola and the surrounding areas while simultaneously experiencing the peace of neighborhood living. This home is bound to go quick so contact us today to set-up your showing.