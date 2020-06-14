Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

65 Apartments for rent in San Carlos Park, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Carlos Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean a...

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
8080 Albatross RD
8080 Albatross Road, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open concept floor plan! The spacious kitchen offers plenty of storage space and opens up nicely to the living room.
Results within 1 mile of San Carlos Park
Last updated June 14
$
42 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Last updated June 14
53 Units Available
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1197 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
The Reef
10121 Shephard St, Three Oaks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$885
4 Bedrooms
$745
5 Bedrooms
$785
Escape to The Reef! The Reef Student Living is the Official Student Housing of FGCU Athletics, located just minutes from the university, Gulf Coast Town Center, and the beach! Living at The Reef means you have access to resort-style community
Last updated June 14
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,270
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Last updated June 2
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
9701 Foxhall WAY
9701 Foxhall Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1765 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE GATED ROOKERY POINT COMMUNITY HEATHERSTONE SUBDIVISION RIGHT IN THE HEART OF ESTERO.
Results within 5 miles of San Carlos Park
Last updated June 14
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,139
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Last updated June 14
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Last updated June 14
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
13 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,124
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Last updated June 14
12 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Estero, FL, are light, bright, and extraordinarily spacious, featuring stylish features and designer details throughout.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
14500 Summerlin Trace CT
14500 Summerlin Trace Court, Cypress Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Turnkey and ready to go! Bring your furry friend to this top floor condo in a quite centrally located community.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
6461 Aragon WAY
6461 Aragon Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Wood flooring throughout the home with tile in wet areas. Stainless steel appliances. In home, Washer and Dryer included. Private screened lanai has additional storage area. Large resort pool is situated on a large lake.

Last updated June 14
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23600 Walden Center DR
23600 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION** In the heart of Estero!! This large unit is conveniently located across from Coconut Point and short drive to beaches, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, FGCU...

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
13625 Lucera CT
13625 Lucera Court, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
This lovely 2 bedroom villa is located in the highly sought after gated, Bella Terra community in the hub of Southwest Florida. The home boasts wood floors and a cozy screened-in lanai.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3120 Seasons WAY
3120 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2nd floor, 1 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! This is a must see. Fully furnished and turnkey!! Screened-in balcony with landscaped view, wood like floors and much more.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3308 Royal Canadian TRCE
3308 Royal Canadian Trace, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This Beautiful 1st floor furnished Villa located in a Gated Community in South Forth Myers. This 2 bedroom 1 bath has a large (11x20) Screened Lanai with Vinyl Windows Steps from the Pool & Great for Entertaining.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
6490 Royal Woods DR
6490 Royal Woods Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Bright, Airy 2/2 with a den! Adorable, spacious, airy condo located in Fort Myers! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium with a den is located in a quiet community in South Fort Myers.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
12563 Grandezza Circle
12563 Grandezza Circle, Estero, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5086 sqft
Four bedroom, 3 bathroom courtyard home with pool. When you first enter through the main front door it opens up to a large courtyard area with an outdoor kitchen.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
10132 North Silver Palm DR
10132 North Silver Palm Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2063 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. This spacious home in desirable location of Copper Oaks at Three Oaks features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two car attached garage. Home is offered unfurnished, has laundry in residence, tile in common areas/new carpet in bedrooms.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
15156 Pine Meadows Drive-01
15156 Pine Meadows Dr, Lee County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with washer & dryer connections and faux wood flooring throughout. Corner unit in cozy community, close to US 41 shopping and restaurants.

Last updated June 14
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
23640 Walden Center DR
23640 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1bed/1bath unit is available for annual lease. This prime location condo located just across the street from Coconut Point Mall offers bright and open setting overlooking lake and mature landscaping.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7115 Lakeridge CT
7115 Lakeridge Court, Villas, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1238 sqft
Rarely available first floor 2/2 condo in the Heart of Fort Myers!! Close to the beaches, restaurants, shopping and the airport. Features a beautifully renovated kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops and top of the line SS appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in San Carlos Park, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for San Carlos Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

