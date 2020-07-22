Apartment List
/
FL
/
samsula spruce creek
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:52 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Samsula-Spruce Creek offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Satur... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Spruce Creek
3227 Vail View Drive
3227 Vail View Drive, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1810 sqft
Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with 2 car Garage. Living room/Dining combination with wood flooring & Plantation Shutters on windows, French doors lead to enclosed Porch for bonus room.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1983 Rutgers Place
1983 Rutgers Place, Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2143 sqft
SPRUCE CREEK FLY-IN 24/7 GATED COMMUNITY. OUTSTANDING 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH FAIRWAY CHASE VILLA ON THE GOLF COURSE. MAIN MASTER SUITE IS DOWNSTAIRS WITH SEPARATE DRESSING AREA, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET & BATH.
Results within 1 mile of Samsula-Spruce Creek

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Summer Trees South
1308 Shadow Path Drive
1308 Shadow Path Dr, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1842 sqft
Spacious Port Orange Home in Summer Trees! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Port Orange Home in the community of Summer Trees! As you enter this home the formal living room and dining room greet you.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Waters Edge
1806 Masoud Court
1806 Masoud Court, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1977 sqft
Lake Front Waters Edge Beauty!!New Tile Floorings throughout.House is located in a nice and quite cul-de -sac .Split floor plan, Grand room with sliding doors to covered lanai, fans in all rooms , washer, dryer , fridge, nice size pantry .

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Summer Trees
38 Summer Trees Road
38 Summer Trees Road, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
This 2/2 home in 55+ Community has had plenty of upgrades; laminate flooring; new granite counters, New appliances; stove, dishwasher; microwave .Master bath upgraded . Roof replaced 1 year ago.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6164 Sabal Point Circle
6164 Sabal Point Circle, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2042 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in gated community, Sabal Creek. Over 2,000 sq ft. Large great room, enclosed Florida room, and open covered patio. Fenced in backyard on preserved woods. Wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Venetian Bay
3609 Romea Circle
3609 Romea Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Executive Townhouse, located in the prestigious community of Venetian Bay. This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with loft, 2 car garage Parkside Townhouse offers maintenance free living.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Coquina Cove
5432 Cordgrass Bend Lane
5432 Cordgrass Bend Lane, Port Orange, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2421 sqft
Pool home! Beautiful two-story 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath pool home on a premium lake view lot. Large, open floor plan and huge kitchen. Upstairs has a second family room loft, huge walk-in closet in master, large bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Samsula-Spruce Creek
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
195 Units Available
Waters Edge
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
Studio
$1,157
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1143 sqft
Be the first to live in Springs at Port Orange, a brand-new Port Orange, FL, gated apartment community near I-95.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
34 Units Available
Sanctuary at West Port
5400 Coraci Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1337 sqft
Comfortable homes with open layouts and soaking tubs. Community highlights include a dog park, business center and clubhouse. Close to I-95 for easy transportation. A short distance from Tiger Bay State Forest.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
9 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Ocean Oaks
1645 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1006 sqft
Welcome to Ocean Oaks Apartments in Port Orange, FL. Designed with a resort-style atmosphere, Ocean Oaks is a tropical haven you can call home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
16 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:25 PM
30 Units Available
White Palm
5400 S Williamson Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,139
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,561
1320 sqft
Apartments have a variety of floor plans, designer counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring. Located close to shops, schools and museums. Community features landscaped grounds and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
42 Units Available
Port Orange Gateway Center
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1392 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
3960 Willow Trail Run #1706
3960 Willow Trail Run, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
PORT ORANGE 2/2.5 TOWNHOME IN QUALITY SCHOOL DISTRICT! - PORT ORANGE 2/2.5 TOWNHOME IN QUALITY SCHOOL DISTRICT! Centrally located Port Orange townhome in the best school district in Port Orange. 2 Story with both bedrooms and full baths upstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge
215 Avon St
215 Avon Street, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1543 sqft
Pet friendly, Pool home, Port Orange - Sparkling pool home. Approx 1,800 Sq ft (which includes the 2 car garage) Split BR plan, tile in kitchen and living room, laminate floors in bedrooms.. Large living room and dining area near the kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
787 Sugar Cane Lane
787 Sugar Cane Lane, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2467 sqft
Port Orange 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Charming and spacious, 3 bedroom 2 bath family home in Sugar Mill neighborhood of Port Orange. Carpet and tile flooring. Covered front porch and large patio in the fenced back yard. Fireplace in living room.

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Countryside
950 Vanessa Ct Apt F
950 Vanessa Court, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1453 sqft
Beautiful carefree living in this recently renovated 2 story townhouse in popular Countryside Community of Port Orange. Upscale townhouse which features includes two master suites, one up and one down. 2.5 bathrooms with upstairs loft.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
124 Laughing Gull Court
124 Laughing Gull Court, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the tropical atmosphere that Beautiful Pelican Bay offers from this 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home with den and enclosed Florida room.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Hamlet
604 Boars Head Drive
604 Boars Head Drive, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1434 sqft
Turn key ready Port Orange pool home. NO HOA! Great established neighborhood with private backyard oasis with tropical landscaping.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelican Bay
145 N Gull Circle
145 Gull Cir N, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1712 sqft
Amazing property available for long term rental in the beautiful Pelican Bay subdivision. 2 master suites, hot tub and golf course view. Peaceful living at its best! Plenty of storage and closets. RainSoft system in over sized 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverwood
6217 Ranier Circle
6217 Ranier Circle, Port Orange, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1938 sqft
Lovely home in an upscale neighborhood! Large 3bed 2bath home, with oversized two car garage. Separate laundry room is a convenient feature. Screened in Florida room offers shaded privacy.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Grande Champion
101 Kelly Thomas Way
101 Kelly Thomas Way, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1470 sqft
VERY NICE LOCATION , 5 MIN TO THE BEACH , RESTAURANTS , BANKS , EMBRY RIDDLE , DAYTONA STATE COLLAGE , ALMOST NEW UNIT WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
940 Village Trail
940 Village Trail, Port Orange, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in the beautiful Villagio on the Lakes, a gated Community. This unit is on the ground floor and has fresh paint and flooring through out.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Samsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Samsula-Spruce Creek offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Samsula-Spruce Creek. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Samsula-Spruce Creek can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Samsula-Spruce Creek 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSamsula-Spruce Creek 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSamsula-Spruce Creek Apartments with BalconiesSamsula-Spruce Creek Apartments with Garages
Samsula-Spruce Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSamsula-Spruce Creek Apartments with ParkingSamsula-Spruce Creek Apartments with PoolsSamsula-Spruce Creek Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Samsula-Spruce Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsSamsula-Spruce Creek Furnished ApartmentsSamsula-Spruce Creek Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLMeadow Woods, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FL
Edgewater, FLUniversity, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLEustis, FLFlagler Beach, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLButler Beach, FLConway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus