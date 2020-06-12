/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rotonda, FL
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
84 BOUNDARY BOULEVARD
84 Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
Furnished Annual rental available April 1st, 2020. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom ground floor condo. Amenities include tennis courts, clubhouse and pools. Rent includes water and sewer for $1050.00 per month.
Results within 5 miles of Rotonda
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2044 PLACIDA ROAD
2044 Placida Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
450 sqft
RENT REDUCTION. On canal. No bridges to open water. Bring your boat. Cute duplex with great lanai. New A/C. Can be leased furnished or unfurnished. Immediate move in available. Plenty of parking. 130 FT SEAWALL
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
5000 GASPARILLA ROAD
5000 Gasparilla Road, Charlotte County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,710
710 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of secluded beach front living at the Boca Grande Club. Tastefully, fully furnished one bedroom, split bathroom with walk-in shower unit. King size bed in master bedroom with queen pullout couch in living room.
Results within 10 miles of Rotonda
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
26 Quails Run, Unit 4
26 Quails Run Blvd, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
634 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: May through December 14, 2020 and starting May 1, 2021 Rented: Dec 2020 - Apr 30, 2021 Season (Jan-Mar) - $1,800 Off-Season (Apr-Dec) - $1,200 3 Month MINIMUM rental in this
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5 Quails Run blvd #10
5 Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
*Annual* 55+ community - Nice 1 bedroom condo in Englewood! - Adorable, spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bath 2nd floor condo! Freshly painted, tile & wood laminate floors. Stainless steel appliances. Screened balcony off bedroom with a beautiful view.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
251 W Cowles
251 West Cowles Street, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
460 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - AVAILABLE: April through December 2020 RENTED: Now through March 2020 and Jan-Apr 2021 Jan-Mar $1,500* / month Apr-Dec $1,000* / month *Does not include taxes and fees *This property is REALTOR owned Just blocks
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
50 1ST AVENUE
50 1st Avenue, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
550 sqft
An original Florida style Cottage style to call home with walking distance to the beaches and downtown Englewood. Safe neighborhood with sidewalks for walking or riding your bike. Close to several parks and across from Lemon Bay itself.
1 of 33
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
23 QUAILS RUN BOULEVARD
23 Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
647 sqft
The quiet community of Quails Run is just minuets from Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants. This turnkey furnished condo includes water, sewer, electric, basic cable and internet for $1200 per month.
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Old Englewood Village
1 Unit Available
470 S MCCALL ROAD
470 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
487 sqft
Old Florida charm is found in this small, tropical resort-style 14 unit Bay Front condominium with Gulf access.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Englewood Gardens North
1 Unit Available
860 BAYSHORE DRIVE
860 Bayshore Drive, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
638 sqft
What a sweet spot to spend your winter! This ADORABLE cottage is located close by to all that Florida has to offer from beaches to shopping and dining.
