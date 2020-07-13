Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

116 Apartments for rent in River Park, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some River Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
River Park
380 Sandia Avenue
380 Southeast Sandia Drive, River Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1224 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home located in the heart of Port St Lucie. Home has an upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with tile throughout.
Results within 1 mile of River Park
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
8 Units Available
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1259 sqft
Close to I-95 with access to Jensen Beach and Port St. Lucie High School. Apartments include breakfast bars and custom cabinetry. Property amenities include lake views, outdoor exercise station and two tennis courts.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
$
16 Units Available
Kitterman Woods
6600 Woods Island Cir, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1250 sqft
Located south of Kitterman Road next to Savannah Elementary, Kitterman Woods is a gated apartment community. Apartments have a post-modern design. Grounds include spacious gym, large outdoor swimming pool, and playgrounds.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
367 NW Placid Avenue
367 Northwest Placid Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Well maintained 3/2 in Port St Lucie. Vaulted ceilings in the main living area give this home the feel of being much bigger. A one car garage attached and a big fenced back yard with a nice screened in back porch.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
559 SE Greenway Terrace
559 Southeast Greenway Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1908 sqft
Home being renovated. Large open floor plan with large screened porch. No showings until completed around Aug 1st

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
554 SW Lakehurst Drive
554 Southwest Lakehurst Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1054 sqft
SPACIOUS 3/2/1 WITH LARGE MASTER SUITE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE SCREENED PATIO. AVAILABLE NOW

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1366 SE Larose Court
1366 SE Larose Ct, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1176 sqft
3 BR 2 BA 1 CG rental in Eastern PSL. Close to shopping and schools. Minutes from St Lucie Medical Center. Spacious fenced backyard with screened porch. Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance. First Last and Security is required ..

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
349 NE Glentry Avenue
349 Northeast Glentry Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1202 sqft
Like New! Less than one year old! This cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Garage is ready for you. Large back yard. Electric, Water, Sewer, Cable and Yard Care to be paid by tenant. Tenant to provide proof of rental insurance.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
143 N Mediterranean Boulevard N
143 Mediterranean Blvd N, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1723 sqft
ENJOY PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE WHILE RLAXING ON YOU REAR SCREENED PORCH.THIS IMPECCABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CBS HOME BUILT 2016, FEATURES GREAT ROOM, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY,GARAGE.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1561 SE Sutton Street
1561 Southeast Sutton Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1848 sqft
Relax or entertain on the huge screened porch at the back of this roomy 3/2/2 on a quiet dead end street. Nicely updated and upgraded bathrooms along with Stainless appliances in the kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1508 SE Crowberry Drive
1508 Southeast Crowberry Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1236 sqft
Available September 1 Great short term Pool home Fully Furnished

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
980 SE Breakwater Avenue
980 SE Breakwater Ave, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1244 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CBS.. 2/2/2 FURNISHED - HEATED...POOL HOME - W/TV & INTERNET!! MOST EVERYTHING PAID FOR!!!! Looking for a beautiful place to rent, this well maintained screened in pool home offers all the amenities.
Results within 5 miles of River Park
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
179 Units Available
Parc at Gatlin Commons
1901 Southwest Aledo Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,372
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1386 sqft
At the Parc at Gatlin Commons, you are surrounded by all the simple elegance and comfort of a luxury resort. Our stunning Traditions apartments are set in the lush surroundings of Port St. Lucie.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1407 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
6 Units Available
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,017
1118 sqft
LOCATIONLOCATIONLOCATION You will love our great location!!! Located in Saint Lucie West Area. We are close to everything! Schools, Shopping, and Public Transportation Our onsite management team makes this a great place to call home.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1401 Southwest Sudder Avenue
1401 Southwest Sudder Avenue, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1603 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3805 NW Mediterranean Ln. #2-202
3805 NW Mediterranean Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Portofino of Jensen Beach - Move in Ready 2/2 with water views and comes with a one car garage! First, Last and Security for move in! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831063)

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
The Reserve
8190 Mulligan Circle
8190 Mulligan Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1866 sqft
Freshly painted furnished townhome!

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1540 SW Mockingbird Circle
1540 Southwest Mockingbird Circle, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1944 sqft
NICE 3/2/2 LAKEFRONT HOME IN COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES. TILE FLOORS THROUGH OUT. OPEN LAYOUT, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE, PEST CONTROL, BASIC CABLE. CLOSE TO ALL ST LUCIE WEST HAS TO OFFER. AVAILABLE NOW!

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1701 SW Victor Lane
1701 Southwest Victor Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1610 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath open, split floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining and living room. Breakfast room off of kitchen that opens up into large family room. Newer carpet throughout the home. Large open patio with fenced yard.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3750 NW Royal Oak Drive
3750 Northwest Royal Oak Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1556 sqft
Welcome to the Jensen Beach Country Club! 2BR/2BA/2CA pool home with den.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
668 SW Everett Ct
668 Southwest Everett Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Welcome to this 4 bed, 2 bath, 1.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1912 SE Grand Drive
1912 SE Grand Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1668 sqft
1912 SE Grand Drive Available 08/15/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 car garage - subject to tenant criteria (RLNE5885449)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in River Park, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some River Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

