Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

214 Apartments for rent in Ridge Wood Heights, FL with parking

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2772 WOODGATE LANE
2772 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
874 sqft
Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown.

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
2730 PROCTOR ROAD - 104
2730 Proctor Road, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOMS WITH 2 BATHROOMS -KITCHEN -LIVING ROOM- PARKING SPACE - AIR CONDITIONNING- LARGE 2 BEDROOM APT - 2 BATH FOR RENT -GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT- IN SARASOTA- VERY CONVENIENT TO ALL- PROPERTY MANAGER ONSITE- LANAI IN BACK -- PLEASE CALL

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5298 PORTLAND WAY
5298 Portland Way, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1404 sqft
This is a seasonal rental only. NO ANNUAL lease inquiries please.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2514 MARLETTE STREET
2514 Marlette Street, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2401 sqft
For rent with one year lease minimum. No pets. Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home with a metal standing seam roof. Philippi shores school district. Home is located near everything. Short drive to downtown and beaches. 1/2 and acre yard.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
14 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602
5591 Cannes Circle, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Let the grand bridge entrance across Phillippi Creek welcome you home to this rarely available 2 bedroom condo! Located in the gated community of Phillippi Landings this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a den is a must see! The large kitchen is

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2392 SANDRALA DRIVE
2392 Sandrala Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4756 sqft
GREAT"OLD" FLORIDA SETTING AND GET EXCITED FOR THIS HIDDEN GEM FAMILY HOME. LOCATED ON PHILLIPPI RIVER WITH BOAT DOCK AND LIFT. BEAUTIFUL LARGE POOL AREA WITH POOL CABANA AND SPA. DOUBLE HEIGHT POOL CAGE.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2519 TERRY LANE
2519 Terry Lane, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo just off Stickney Point Road. The lovely mature landscaping really enhances the beauty of this property.

Last updated July 13 at 03:03am
1 Unit Available
3347 Thornwood Road
3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1803 sqft
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota
2619 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1623 sqft
Spacious 3bed/2bath Home for Rent in Southgate!! - Hurry in to view this spacious 3bed/2bath home located in one of Sarasota's most desirable neighborhoods! Just minutes away from Siesta Key Beach, the number 1 beach in the U.S.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5620 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5620 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1233 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1, 2020-MAY 31, 2021. BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW , THIS 2 BED 2 BATH WITH A DEN CAN SLEEP UP TO 6 GUESTS.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE
5561 Riverbluff Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
Fantastic Sarasota Furnished Rental Available. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Carport, and Laundry Room. Great location, marina, in a very active 55 plus community.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1343 sqft
Seasonal rental inquiries only, not available for annual lease. Prices fluctuate throughout the year. Subject to availability.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3225 BENEVA ROAD
3225 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom, two bath condo with amazing views of the fountain and pool club. Nice bright, sunny unit. Second floor unit has been updated with fresh paint and carpet. This complex is centrally located in Sarasota.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2515 SUNNYSIDE STREET
2515 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1578 sqft
Wonderful opportunity in Hibiscus Park with Southside Elementary School and minutes away to Sarasota Memorial Hospital! This move in ready home features 3BR/2Bath for immediate occupancy. Combination of living and dinning and separate eat-in-kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
South Gate
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2309 LYNN STREET
2309 Lynn Street, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal.

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1664 STARLING DRIVE
1664 Starling Drive, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Look no further! It's a two bedroom, two bathroom condo for rent...In sought after gated community, centrally located, west of trail with groceries, shopping and restaurants right outside your doorstep.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2107 ALVARADO LANE
2107 Alvarado Lane, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1675 sqft
This three bedroom two bath home is centrally located within Sarasota. Placing it just 5 minutes from Siesta Key, 5 minutes to Gulf Gate or South Gate shopping, and 10 minutes to Downtown Sarasota.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6008 OLIVE AVENUE
6008 Olive Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1180 sqft
ATTRACTIVE FURNISHED HOUSE READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON AT $1400. FLORIDA STYLE FURNITURE AND BEACHY PASTEL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. SECOND BATH BEING ADDED! OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3013 CLARK ROAD
3013 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1320 sqft
LAKE VIEW! UPDATED, Spacious 2nd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and no carpet! King size bed in the master and two twins in the guest. Laundry inside the condo and a large lanai off the master and living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ridge Wood Heights, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ridge Wood Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

