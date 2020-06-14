86 Apartments for rent in Redington Shores, FL with gym

Apartment List
1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
17715 GULF BOULEVARD
17715 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2098 sqft
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED ONLY, Available July 1, 2020.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
17735 GULF BOULEVARD
17735 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1995 sqft
WATERFRONT & FURNISHED TURN KEY! REDINGTON SHORES YACHT AND TENNIS CLUB RENTAL, highly desirable COMMUNITY will be your perfect beach escape! Upon entering you will see an open floor plan.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17900 GULF BOULEVARD
17900 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1165 sqft
AVAILABLE BEGINNING MAY 11, 2020 - 30 DAY MIN. RENTAL.
Results within 5 miles of Redington Shores
Verified

1 of 190

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2440 Wilson Ave
2440 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1689 sqft
Largo Duplex- - This beautifully remodeled 1689 sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with an attached 1 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
12760 INDIAN ROCKS ROAD
12760 Indian Rocks Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1012 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo in building 5 at New Atlantis Club. Master bedroom has walk in closet and there is an additional storage room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10764 70TH AVENUE
10764 70th Avenue North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation rental available in gated Beachway Condominiums! Redone One bedroom One bathroom condo on the 2nd floor for rent this winter season.

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4575 COVE CIRCLE
4575 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Delightful, corner unit condominium home at Sea Towers. Beautiful Intracoastal water views in a park-like setting with an abundance of amenities. This 2 bedroom/2 bath condo offers a spacious layout and lots of natural light.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1907 2ND STREET
1907 2nd Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1154 sqft
Are you Ready to Really Live the Salt Life?? Imagine waking up every morning and feeling like you are on Vacation! Enjoy your morning coffee out Front and Breathe in the Fresh Ocean Scent, then let your Toes Hit the Soft, White Sand and get your

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4725 COVE CIRCLE
4725 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Wonderful second floor 2BR/2BA in the Columbia building in Sea Towers. Step inside and be amazed at this beautifully renovated unit with a newer kitchen and laminate floors throughout.

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
343 REX PLACE
343 Rex Place, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1040 sqft
Welcome to Madeira Beach Yacht Club, BOATERS paradise. Direct WATERFRONT GATED subdivision. The community amenities are, boat slips, (On occasion there are boat slips available in the community to rent and/or purchase from private owners.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
10160 Sailwinds Blvd S #102
10160 Sailwinds Boulevard South, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
901 sqft
Ground Floor 2 bed / 2 bath condo in Gated Community in Largo - This gorgeous all age, pet friendly community condo is a 2/2 with maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances, washer and dryer included but must

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
11730 SHIPWATCH DRIVE
11730 Shipwatch Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
BOOK YOUR SEASONAL RENTAL NOW! This furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo with a large balcony has lovely views of the Intracoastal. It includes a dry bar in the dining room, interior laundry, a split bedroom plan, storm shutters, an eat-in kitchen.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
211 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1040 sqft
Weekly rental rates available. Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths ground floor townhouse (upstairs/downstairs) unit right on the pool in a gated community! Both bedrooms and full bath are upstairs.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10216 REGAL DRIVE
10216 Regal Drive, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
55+ Largo Community close to beach. AVAILABLE LONG TERM June 2020. Also avail. short term with 3 Mth. min. Incredible water views and sunsets from this gorgeous, resort style condo in sought after Imperial Point.
Results within 10 miles of Redington Shores
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
26 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$979
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
44 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$831
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1083 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Redington Shores, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Redington Shores renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

