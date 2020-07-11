193 Apartments for rent in Redington Beach, FL with washer-dryer

/
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
16308 GULF BLVD #304
16308 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1065 sqft
16308 GULF BLVD #304 Available 10/01/20 2/2 Beach Vacation rental - Gulf of Mexico Ocean and Beach- The Breakers - Looking for guests for October 2020 through January 2021 and for the month of April 2021.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4 163RD AVENUE
4 163rd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
560 sqft
This gorgeous one bedroom apartment is directly across the street from the beach. It features tons of storage with three walk in closets. There full kitchen with dishwasher, range and refrigerator.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
15643 GULF BOULEVARD
15643 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1152 sqft
This adorable beach house is available beginning January 15th 2021. It is fully furnished and is located in a residential Redington Beach neighborhood directly across the street from the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
104 163RD AVENUE
104 163rd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1108 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom home just a few blocks from the beach! This home has an open floor plan and nice Terrazzo flooring throughout. The kitchen is remodeled and includes white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Redington Beach
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
151 148th Ave E Unit 1
151 148th Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
Madeira Beach 1/1 Duplex Home Awaits YOU! Adorably furnished home with a full-size couch, sitting chairs with end tables and coffee table as well as a small entertainment center complete with a small flatscreen T.V.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
179 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
430 sqft
1st Floor, Very Clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath Furnished Condo with Boat Slip #42 at desired Madeira Beach Yacht Club. This annual rental unit comes fully furnished, and you couldn't ask for a more convenient location.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
11276 KAPOK GRAND CIRCLE
11276 Kapok Grand Circle, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1332 sqft
Kapok Grand, a gated community with a range of amenities, closeness to the Beaches, pet friendly, and much more offers an in-style living all year round. Enjoy this beautifully updated townhome and take advantage of this paradise.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
423 150TH AVENUE
423 150th Ave, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Walk to the Beach! Waterfront condo featuring a very spacious split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen wood cabinets, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, inside laundry area, large living room and dining
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
170 174TH AVENUE E
170 174th Avenue, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beach Community Seasonal rental, nicely furnished, utilities included! Fenced & Pet Friendly! Six month minimum rental includes tax and utilities. Beautiful ground floor unit of two family home.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
210 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
840 sqft
Beautifully decorated - all new interior. Direct Intracoastal View - Great Location! Beautifully furnished, spacious unit with view of the Intracoastal waterway.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
16500 GULF BOULEVARD
16500 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1826 sqft
Available for off season Sept-November for $4000!!!Also available April 2020 for $5000! Absolutely perfect North Redington Beach short term rental.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
211 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1040 sqft
Weekly rental rates available. Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths ground floor townhouse (upstairs/downstairs) unit right on the pool in a gated community! Both bedrooms and full bath are upstairs.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
15316 GULF BOULEVARD
15316 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madeira Towers is it! Beautiful 40 unit condo directly on the beach offering fabulous water views of the Gulf of Mexico and the sunsets! Excellent condition. Spacious. Quiet. Nice furniture. Good beds. Kitchen has everything.
Results within 5 miles of Redington Beach
Verified
1 of 190
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
4 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
14041 82 AVENUE N
14041 82nd Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1843 sqft
Don't miss this beauty! Custom updates, new paint, carpet, granite counter tops and new appliances, Rare 4 bed, 2 bath with over-sized 2 car garage and Large back yard.
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9815 Harrell Ave Apt 502
9815 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Call George at 727 258 1880 to check out this top floor large furnished 2 bed 2 bath Intercoastal views across from the beach. Oversized balcony accessible from the master suite and living room.
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
18304 GULF BOULEVARD
18304 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1025 sqft
Wrap Around Balcony with Spectacular Panoramic Gulf and Beach Views! Tastefully updated with chic coastal décor this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo features everything you need for a relaxing stay at the beach.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
9425 BLIND PASS ROAD
9425 Blind Pass Road, St. Pete Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
WATERFRONT 2/2 CONDO in premier gated luxury community St Pete Beach Yacht & Tennis Club.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
7125 102ND LANE
7125 102nd Lane, Seminole, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1885 sqft
There's room to roam in this lovely 3 Bedroom Townhome located in lovely Bayou Grande.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
19829 GULF BOULEVARD
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1390 sqft
Completely furnished and turn-key including some of the utilities. Pool, fishing pier and beach access open. 2 bed 2 bath almost 1400 sq ft split plan with water views.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Paradise Island
519 PLAZA SEVILLE COURT
519 Plaza Seville Court, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1010 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront remodeled 2 Bedroom condo on Treasure Island.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jungle Terrace
3542 66th Street North 406
3542 66th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
800 sqft
Unit 406 Available 07/17/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 X 1 - with W/D in St. Pete! UPDATED - Property Id: 250944 You'll love living at Aqua @ 66th (formerly Sunrise Apartments).
