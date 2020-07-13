Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

236 Apartments for rent in Redington Beach, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Redington Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16308 GULF BLVD #304
16308 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1065 sqft
16308 GULF BLVD #304 Available 10/01/20 2/2 Beach Vacation rental - Gulf of Mexico Ocean and Beach- The Breakers - Looking for guests for October 2020 through January 2021 and for the month of April 2021.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
303 162nd Avenue
303 162nd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1702 sqft
3 Blocks to the BEACH - 4 FOUR BED 2.5 Bath RENTAL. Private GUEST SUITE. Do you love being close to the beach? Then this is the place to be! The silky soft sands of Redington Beach are an easy stroll that's just up the street from this 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
104 163RD AVENUE
104 163rd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1108 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom home just a few blocks from the beach! This home has an open floor plan and nice Terrazzo flooring throughout. The kitchen is remodeled and includes white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
16101 2ND STREET E
16101 2nd Street East, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1141 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home with attached garage only 2 blocks from the beach !! Terrazzo floors throughout with family room/ kitchen combo. Corner lot with fruit trees. Will consider small dog.
Results within 1 mile of Redington Beach

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
179 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
430 sqft
1st Floor, Very Clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath Furnished Condo with Boat Slip #42 at desired Madeira Beach Yacht Club. This annual rental unit comes fully furnished, and you couldn't ask for a more convenient location.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
11276 KAPOK GRAND CIRCLE
11276 Kapok Grand Circle, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1332 sqft
Kapok Grand, a gated community with a range of amenities, closeness to the Beaches, pet friendly, and much more offers an in-style living all year round. Enjoy this beautifully updated townhome and take advantage of this paradise.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
17400 GULF BOULEVARD
17400 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1450 sqft
Make this your winter get away with STUNNING SUNSETS, BREATHTAKING VIEWS & THE ULTIMATE BEACH PARADISE AWAITS YOU. This 2BR/2BA CORNER UNIT has been meticulously maintained & updated with functionality & quality in mind.

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4575 COVE CIRCLE
4575 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
Delightful, corner unit condominium home at Sea Towers. Beautiful Intracoastal water views in a park-like setting with an abundance of amenities. This 2 bedroom/2 bath condo offers a spacious layout and lots of natural light.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4775 COVE CIRCLE
4775 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow!!! Available July 1 , 2020 to Nov 31, 2020. This Modern 9th floor FURNISHED Condo has Stunning Views of Boca Ciega Bay & the Intracoastal Waterway & Madeira Beach with Sunsets from your Living room, Florida room & Master bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
15462 1ST STREET E
15462 1st Street East, Madeira Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2055 sqft
OPEN JUNE 1, 2018 and out. Monthly Vacation Rental. Can be rented for 6 months to avoid the 13% resort tax.
Results within 5 miles of Redington Beach
Verified

1 of 190

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
19 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
4 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10549 94th Place
10549 94th Place, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1632 sqft
Great Location! 2br/1.5ba bonus room and loft home available now! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Fantastic 2br.1.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9815 Harrell Ave Apt 502
9815 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Call George at 727 258 1880 to check out this top floor large furnished 2 bed 2 bath Intercoastal views across from the beach. Oversized balcony accessible from the master suite and living room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Isle Of Capri
275 CAPRI CIRCLE N
275 Capri Circle North, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1445 sqft
Isle of Capri Annual Furnished Townhouse. This light and bright spacious 3 story townhouse has an open floor plan. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, off the kitchen is the dining room. The living room has a charming wood burning fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE
13940 Anona Heights Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
Step right into this cozy 55+ 2/2 villa, located in a non-flood zone, and only 1.5 miles to your local beaches! Within very close proximity to food, grocery, medical, shops, and eateries.

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10209 THURSTON GROVES BOULEVARD
10209 Thurston Groves Boulevard, Seminole, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
4806 sqft
Beautiful executive pool home in Seminole exclusive community in Non- evacuation zone. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 baths with large office / flex space and a homeschooling or homework area for the family too.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
14041 82 AVENUE N
14041 82nd Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1843 sqft
Don't miss this beauty! Custom updates, new paint, carpet, granite counter tops and new appliances, Rare 4 bed, 2 bath with over-sized 2 car garage and Large back yard.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Bardmoor South
8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT
8061 Cypress Gardens Court, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1736 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful, updated home in Bardmoor! Very open floorplan, the heart of this home is the huge living/dining room combination, overlooking the enclosed Florida room.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
18304 GULF BOULEVARD
18304 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1025 sqft
Wrap Around Balcony with Spectacular Panoramic Gulf and Beach Views! Tastefully updated with chic coastal décor this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo features everything you need for a relaxing stay at the beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Redington Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Redington Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

