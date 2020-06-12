/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
177 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Redington Beach, FL
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
15643 GULF BOULEVARD
15643 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1152 sqft
This adorable beach house is available beginning September 16th, 2019. It is fully furnished and is located in a residential Redington Beach neighborhood directly across the street from the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
16308 GULF BOULEVARD
16308 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Looking for a longer term guests for October 2020 through January 2021 and for the month of April 2021. Outstanding 2/2, 3rd floor, fully furnished condo at The Breakers Updated kitchen and granite countertops with a breakfast bar.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
104 163RD AVENUE
104 163rd Avenue, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1108 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom home just a few blocks from the beach! This home has an open floor plan and nice Terrazzo flooring throughout. The kitchen is remodeled and includes white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, & dining room.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
16101 2ND STREET E
16101 2nd Street East, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1141 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath home with attached garage only 2 blocks from the beach !! Terrazzo floors throughout with family room/ kitchen combo. Corner lot with fruit trees. Will consider small dog.
Results within 1 mile of Redington Beach
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
$
5 Units Available
Gull Harbor Apartments
17105 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1092 sqft
Gull Harbor Apartments is located in beautiful North Redington Beach, just minutes from St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and Treasure Island. Directly across from the sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and steps from local dining and shopping.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4575 COVE CIRCLE #501
4575 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
Enjoy an active 55+ lifestyle at Sea Towers, waterfront community. All of the amenities you can think of are here: tennis, 2 swimming pools, hot tub, waterfront picnic/grill area, gated entry with security, on-site activity director and much more.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
423 150TH AVENUE
423 150th Ave, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Walk to the Beach! Waterfront condo featuring a very spacious split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen wood cabinets, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, inside laundry area, large living room and dining
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
333 E MADEIRA AVENUE
333 Madeira Avenue East, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1438 sqft
The pictures actually underestimate this totally updated waterfront home’s versatility and attractiveness.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4725 COVE CIRCLE
4725 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Wonderful second floor 2BR/2BA in the Columbia building in Sea Towers. Step inside and be amazed at this beautifully renovated unit with a newer kitchen and laminate floors throughout.
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
343 REX PLACE
343 Rex Place, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1040 sqft
Welcome to Madeira Beach Yacht Club, BOATERS paradise. Direct WATERFRONT GATED subdivision. The community amenities are, boat slips, (On occasion there are boat slips available in the community to rent and/or purchase from private owners.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
170 174TH AVENUE E
170 174th Avenue, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Beach Community Seasonal rental, nicely furnished, utilities included! Fenced & Pet Friendly! Beautiful ground floor unit of two family home. Located in quiet community of Redington Shores, FL just a 3-5 minute walk to beautiful Gulf Beach.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17400 GULF BOULEVARD
17400 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1450 sqft
Make this your winter get away with STUNNING SUNSETS, BREATHTAKING VIEWS & THE ULTIMATE BEACH PARADISE AWAITS YOU. This 2BR/2BA CORNER UNIT has been meticulously maintained & updated with functionality & quality in mind.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
211 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1040 sqft
Weekly rental rates available. Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths ground floor townhouse (upstairs/downstairs) unit right on the pool in a gated community! Both bedrooms and full bath are upstairs.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
15316 GULF BOULEVARD
15316 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1265 sqft
Madeira Towers is it! Beautiful 40 unit condo directly on the beach offering fabulous water views of the Gulf of Mexico and the sunsets! Excellent condition. Spacious. Quiet. Nice furniture. Good beds. Kitchen has everything.
Results within 5 miles of Redington Beach
Verified
1 of 190
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
25 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
10 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17920 Gulf Blvd
17920 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1100 sqft
Beautiful condo on the gulf of mexico !! Amazing views from spacious balcony that overlooks the beach and boca ciega bay. Bamboo flooring recently installed in this unit. Fully furnished and ready for your 3 month stay or longer.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.
1 of 73
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8950 Park Boulevard North - 705
8950 Park Boulevard North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1125 sqft
Welcome to Seminole, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 2 bath. - Furniture is optional. -Sorry no pets. -Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility. - Close to beaches, shopping and other amenities.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19717 GULF BOULEVARD
19717 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1073 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS TONWHOUSE ON GULF BLVD with Large 2 car garage!!!!! Beautiful and bright end unit with 2 bedroom/2 bath/ 2 car garage townhome located across the street from the beach. Updated kitchen, flooring, ceiling fans and light fixtures.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Paradise Island
1 Unit Available
500 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY
500 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1308 sqft
12 month lease available for this fully furnished unit in desirable Treasure Island Tennis & Yacht Club.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8939 113th Street
8939 113th Street North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
987 sqft
Welcome to Seminole. Beautiful home 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL