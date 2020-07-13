/
102 Apartments for rent in Port Salerno, FL with pool
Port Salerno
5771 SE Windsong Lane
5771 Southeast Windsong Lane, Port Salerno, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
Come check out this awesome, furnished, 2 story rental in Stuart's beautiful Emerald Lakes. This private, gated community offers a clubhouse, community pool, tennis, many scenic walking paths, and much more. This townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 2.
Port Salerno
5722 SE Nassau Terrace
5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace, Port Salerno, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2886 sqft
A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price.
Port Salerno
5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5626 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
A great opportunity for a short term rental. Available May 15-Oct 31; 3 month minimum. This 2-story waterfront condo has amazing views of the "Crossroads" (St Lucie River, Intracoastal Waterway & Atlantic Ocean).
Results within 1 mile of Port Salerno
6503 SE Spy Glass Lane
6503 Southeast Spy Glass Lane, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3076 sqft
Here's the perfect opportunity to spend the 2021 season at the exceptional Mariner Sands Country Club! Enjoy this extraordinary home and all that Mariner Sands has to offer. World class golf, tennis, club activities, fine and casual dining.
6625 SE Amyris Court
6625 Southeast Amyris Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect family home located on a cul de sac in the sought after community of Parkwood. Brand new kitchen including quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Spacious open floor plan with split bedrooms.
6789 SE Warwick Lane
6789 Southeast Warwick Lane, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1541 sqft
Come enjoy all that Summerfield has to offer - golf, tennis, pool, proximity to downtown Stuart and beaches - in this fully furnished and equipped three bedroom villa.
Port Salerno
6537 SE Federal Hwy Highway
6537 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
967 sqft
Upper 2/2 long term rental available , partial furnished, immaculate condition, washer dryer in unit , water included in rent, screened balcony, front porch, tree lined community, with pool area, bbq grills, commercial and recreational parking
7191 SE Lillian Ct
7191 Southeast Lillian Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Perfect in every way, this 2BR, 1BA rental is in Duckwood, the best kept secret in Martin County! Tenant has use of community pool, billiards and more! 55 + community requires interview, credit check, first, last & security.
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2458 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.
Results within 5 miles of Port Salerno
Verified
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
4680 SW Parkgate Blvd Unit - E
4680 Southwest Parkgate Boulevard, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pipers Landing Beauty - Enjoy this 1st floor condo in a true Country Club Community.
7956 SE Villa Circle
7956 Southeast Villa Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1026 sqft
Sought out after 2 bedroom/2bath Villa in the Heart of Hobe Sound. Villa of Hobe is a beautiful 55+ community. New roofs. New ext paint. Club house. Remodeled kitchen. All large tile on a diagonal. Front porch. Private rear screened porch. End unit.
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.
112 SW Otter Run Place
112 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
A superior townhouse in the heart of Martin county only minutes away from downtown and the beach. A spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath fully renovated home that offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful tile flooring downstairs, and like new carpet upstairs.
3051 SE Aster Lane
3051 Southeast Aster Lane, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1019 sqft
Upgraded w/ lakefront views. 2nd floor 2 br/2 bath with beautiful views of the lake. Private screened in lanai with views of palm trees and lake fountain. Fully functional kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
40 NE Plantation Road
40 Northeast Plantation Road, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1039 sqft
Beautifully appointed top floor condo overlooking the golf course and lake in Indian River Plantation is now available for short-term rental at $1600/month off-season (April - November) or $3750/month high season (December - March).
2440 SE Ocean Boulevard
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
969 sqft
$1250 a month in Stuart for a 2/2! East Ocean Gardens on SE Ocean Blvd near Monterrey! Tile floors throughout and an enclosed Florida room overlook the pool. Ground floor with parking spot right in front. Freshly painted inside.
4680 NE Sandpebble Trace
4680 Northeast Sandpebble Trace, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1032 sqft
Available immediately for an annual rental! Direct wide river views! Fully furnished and freshly painted. Screened porch offers gorgeous sunsets. Sandpebble has pool, clubhouse, beach access, tennis and more....
8088 SE Asaro Street
8088 Southeast Asaro Lane, Hobe Sound, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2203 sqft
Paradise found! Enjoy your Key West style get away. Located approximately 5 minutes to the beach and 20 minutes to downtown Stuart or Tequesta.
1357 NE Ocean Blvd
1357 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1321 sqft
Beachfront living on South Hutchinson Island! Available now as an ANNUAL LEASE or seasonal lease is this 1252 Sq. Ft. with additional balcony. Ocean views from Oceanside 2floor hall windows.
150 SE Four Winds Drive
150 Southeast Four Winds Drive, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1359 sqft
Beautiful turn key 2/2 condo on the St. Lucie River. Upgraded kitchen and baths (two master bathrooms). Completely furnished. New Floors throughout, new W/D, 2 wonderful patios with ijpact off of each bedroom. Small and friendly complex......
5602 NE Gulfstream Way
5602 Gulfstream Way, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
873 sqft
At the beach. Gorgeous 2bd/2ba renovated IRP condo at Hutchinson Island Beach. 2nd Floor with screened in patio overlooks the golf course and pond.
249 SW Otter Run Place
249 Southwest Otter Run Place, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2164 sqft
Private preserve location makes this 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath w/ loft, corner unit one of the most desirable units in the community. Tile throughout first floor living space. Light & bright kitchen w/ pantry & breakfast nook.
1900 S Kanner Highway
1900 South Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
Come and preview this fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo convenient to downtown Stuart. Clean and Vacant with fresh paint and tiled throughout.
