All apartments in Port Richey
Find more places like 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Richey, FL
/
8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:13 PM

8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668

8690 Candida Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Richey
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8690 Candida Drive, Port Richey, FL 34668
Avila Bay Townhomes

Amenities

new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly
constructed townhome with all the latest designer touches with high ceilings, a kitchen designed for entertaining with custom cabinets, new counters, black appliances, and split floor plan full of ample closets and storage space. Enjoy
the master bedroom and bathroom suited for ultimate privacy that comes with a walk-in closet that has built in shelving. Make
this beautiful house your new home by applying today!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived for a limited time. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 11/15/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 have any available units?
8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Richey, FL.
Is 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 currently offering any rent specials?
8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 pet-friendly?
No, 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Richey.
Does 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 offer parking?
No, 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 does not offer parking.
Does 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 have a pool?
No, 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 does not have a pool.
Does 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 have accessible units?
No, 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 does not have accessible units.
Does 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8690 Candida Lane Port Richey Fl 34668 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl
Port Richey, FL 34668

Similar Pages

Port Richey 3 Bedroom ApartmentsPort Richey Apartments with Garages
Port Richey Apartments with PoolsPort Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
Port Richey Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLBeverly Hills, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLInverness, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FL
Belleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLLake Magdalene, FLCitrus Hills, FLSun City Center, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College