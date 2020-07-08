Amenities

8637 ravenna Drive Available 10/01/20 New Townhomes at AVILA BAY! - Apply NOW - No Application Fee!!! AVAILABILITY NOW AND PRE-LEASING THROUGH DEC 2020! - Avila Bay is a luxury community of 2,3, & 4 bedroom Townhome rentals. Be the first to rent a newly constructed townhome with all the latest designer touches with high ceilings, a kitchen designed for entertaining with custom cabinets, new counters, black appliances, and a split floor plan full of ample closets and storage space. Enjoy the master bedroom and bathroom suited for ultimate privacy that comes with a walk-in closet that has built-in shelving.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). The application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is waived (for a limited time). Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams



(RLNE5872965)