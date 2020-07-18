Sign Up
All apartments in Polk County
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
1807 QUAIL RUN
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:40 PM
1807 QUAIL RUN
1807 Quail Run
·
No Longer Available
Location
1807 Quail Run, Polk County, FL 33810
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and neat 3 bedroom 2 bath rental in North Lakeland. Large fenced back yard with front and back porches. Just off of 98 N near Lake Gibson Publix. Convenient to all shopping and amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1807 QUAIL RUN have any available units?
1807 QUAIL RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Polk County, FL
.
Is 1807 QUAIL RUN currently offering any rent specials?
1807 QUAIL RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 QUAIL RUN pet-friendly?
No, 1807 QUAIL RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Polk County
.
Does 1807 QUAIL RUN offer parking?
No, 1807 QUAIL RUN does not offer parking.
Does 1807 QUAIL RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 QUAIL RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 QUAIL RUN have a pool?
No, 1807 QUAIL RUN does not have a pool.
Does 1807 QUAIL RUN have accessible units?
No, 1807 QUAIL RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 QUAIL RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 QUAIL RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 QUAIL RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 QUAIL RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
