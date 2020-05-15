415 Lancaster Road, Pine Castle, FL 32809 Pine Castle
Amenities
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FOR RENT! 2bedroom, 1 Bath half-duplex. completely remodel. New kitchen with granite countertop, solid wood cabinets, soft close. Porcelain tiles, New remodel bathrooms. Private parking. Minutes from the Florida Mall, schools and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 415 W LANCASTER ROAD have any available units?
415 W LANCASTER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 415 W LANCASTER ROAD have?
Some of 415 W LANCASTER ROAD's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 W LANCASTER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
415 W LANCASTER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.