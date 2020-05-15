All apartments in Pine Castle
Find more places like 415 W LANCASTER ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Castle, FL
/
415 W LANCASTER ROAD
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

415 W LANCASTER ROAD

415 Lancaster Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Castle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

415 Lancaster Road, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FOR RENT! 2bedroom, 1 Bath half-duplex. completely remodel. New kitchen with granite countertop, solid wood cabinets, soft close. Porcelain tiles, New remodel bathrooms. Private parking. Minutes from the Florida Mall, schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 W LANCASTER ROAD have any available units?
415 W LANCASTER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 415 W LANCASTER ROAD have?
Some of 415 W LANCASTER ROAD's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 W LANCASTER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
415 W LANCASTER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 W LANCASTER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 415 W LANCASTER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Castle.
Does 415 W LANCASTER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 415 W LANCASTER ROAD offers parking.
Does 415 W LANCASTER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 W LANCASTER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 W LANCASTER ROAD have a pool?
No, 415 W LANCASTER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 415 W LANCASTER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 415 W LANCASTER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 415 W LANCASTER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 W LANCASTER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 W LANCASTER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 W LANCASTER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Castle 1 BedroomsPine Castle Apartments with Parking
Pine Castle Apartments with PoolPine Castle Furnished Apartments
Pine Castle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology