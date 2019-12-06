All apartments in Pine Castle
Find more places like 1113 Royal Palm Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Castle, FL
/
1113 Royal Palm Avenue
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

1113 Royal Palm Avenue

1113 Royal Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Castle
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1113 Royal Palm Avenue, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home is a must see!!!! This property has just been remodeled with wood looking tiles flooring throughout the home, all new appliances including washer/dryer and granite counter tops. This unit is has great small fenced lawn area with patio.Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!! Lawn maintenance is included. Sorry, no pets. This is a smoke free property. Assigned parking for two spaces. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,165, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,165, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Royal Palm Avenue have any available units?
1113 Royal Palm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 1113 Royal Palm Avenue have?
Some of 1113 Royal Palm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Royal Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Royal Palm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Royal Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Royal Palm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Castle.
Does 1113 Royal Palm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Royal Palm Avenue offers parking.
Does 1113 Royal Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Royal Palm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Royal Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 1113 Royal Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Royal Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1113 Royal Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Royal Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 Royal Palm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Royal Palm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1113 Royal Palm Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Castle 1 BedroomsPine Castle Apartments with Parking
Pine Castle Apartments with PoolPine Castle Furnished Apartments
Pine Castle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLPort St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology