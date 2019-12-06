1113 Royal Palm Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home is a must see!!!! This property has just been remodeled with wood looking tiles flooring throughout the home, all new appliances including washer/dryer and granite counter tops. This unit is has great small fenced lawn area with patio.Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!! Lawn maintenance is included. Sorry, no pets. This is a smoke free property. Assigned parking for two spaces. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,165, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,165, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

