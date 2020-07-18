3805 North 10th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup garage gym

This large 3BA/2.5BA home had the garage closed in to offer another large living space. The spacious living room opens to the formal dining room and elongated kitchen which features all appliances. Washer and dryer hookups are located in a closet off of the eat in dining area. The oversized master bedrooms offers a huge closet and private bathroom while both guest rooms are a generous size. The back of the home offers another area outfitted with window units that can easily work as another living or gym space. This home is on a big lot with plenty of parking. Call today!