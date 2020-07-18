All apartments in Pensacola
Find more places like 3805 North 10th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pensacola, FL
/
3805 North 10th Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

3805 North 10th Avenue

3805 North 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pensacola
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3805 North 10th Avenue, Pensacola, FL 32503

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This large 3BA/2.5BA home had the garage closed in to offer another large living space. The spacious living room opens to the formal dining room and elongated kitchen which features all appliances. Washer and dryer hookups are located in a closet off of the eat in dining area. The oversized master bedrooms offers a huge closet and private bathroom while both guest rooms are a generous size. The back of the home offers another area outfitted with window units that can easily work as another living or gym space. This home is on a big lot with plenty of parking. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 North 10th Avenue have any available units?
3805 North 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pensacola, FL.
Is 3805 North 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3805 North 10th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 North 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3805 North 10th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pensacola.
Does 3805 North 10th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3805 North 10th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3805 North 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 North 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 North 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3805 North 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3805 North 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3805 North 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 North 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 North 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 North 10th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 North 10th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32514
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32534
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr
Pensacola, FL 32505

Similar Pages

Pensacola 1 BedroomsPensacola 2 Bedrooms
Pensacola Apartments with BalconiesPensacola Apartments with Parking
Pensacola Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FLEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLWest Pensacola, FL
Wright, FLBellview, FLMilton, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLPace, FLWarrington, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Pensacola State CollegeBishop State Community College
University of South AlabamaSpring Hill College
The University of West Florida