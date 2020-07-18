3680 Overland Drive

Amenities
Great home in Scenic Heights area off Langley Ave. All brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath home over 1400 sq ft, Refinished hardwood floors. Closets galore!! Backyard great for entertaining - fenced in lot and has a 1 car garage. Newer refrigerator and wall oven. This one won't last long so call today!!! Home is ready for move in !!!- Dogs under 20 lbs upon approval . All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package for an additional monthly fee of $30. More information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.