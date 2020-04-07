8111 Bay Colony DR

Amenities
“Sweeping Gulf and Beach Views” - Bay Colony SW Corner condo offers a 3 bedroom, Den/Office/3.5 Bath residence offers over 3000" of interior space with a large Lanai to enjoy magnificent sunsets. Living Room has two couches, in a crisp white fabric, 2 coral patterned chairs, Grand Piano, Game table and chairs. Dining Room offers a Table and chairs for six. The Kitchen has all white cabinetry, Corian counters, and quality appliances. The Master Suite offers a King-Size Bed, sitting area, walk-in closets, and large master bath with tub and walk-in shower. Two Guest Suite with private baths. Den has two matching chairs/ottomans, Desk area, Wide-Screen TV. Bay Colony Club includes a private beach club, dining, tennis club and 24 hour gated security. Tenant must purchase a garage/gate transponder in order to gain access to the community and building's parking garage. ($45 to $65 per transponder depending on type). Tenant can also use the Bay Colony Tennis Club, a very good tennis club on site. Pelican Bay amenities are also available at $125 (including Hammock Oaks fitness and tennis, South Tram station for tennis and beach club, as well as North Tram station for beach club.