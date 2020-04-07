All apartments in Pelican Bay
Last updated April 7 2020

8111 Bay Colony DR

8111 Bay Colony Drive · (239) 325-3516
Location

8111 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1901 · Avail. now

$26,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3065 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
guest suite
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
guest suite
tennis court
“Sweeping Gulf and Beach Views” - Bay Colony SW Corner condo offers a 3 bedroom, Den/Office/3.5 Bath residence offers over 3000" of interior space with a large Lanai to enjoy magnificent sunsets. Living Room has two couches, in a crisp white fabric, 2 coral patterned chairs, Grand Piano, Game table and chairs. Dining Room offers a Table and chairs for six. The Kitchen has all white cabinetry, Corian counters, and quality appliances. The Master Suite offers a King-Size Bed, sitting area, walk-in closets, and large master bath with tub and walk-in shower. Two Guest Suite with private baths. Den has two matching chairs/ottomans, Desk area, Wide-Screen TV. Bay Colony Club includes a private beach club, dining, tennis club and 24 hour gated security. Tenant must purchase a garage/gate transponder in order to gain access to the community and building's parking garage. ($45 to $65 per transponder depending on type). Tenant can also use the Bay Colony Tennis Club, a very good tennis club on site. Pelican Bay amenities are also available at $125 (including Hammock Oaks fitness and tennis, South Tram station for tennis and beach club, as well as North Tram station for beach club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

