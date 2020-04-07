7515 Pelican Bay BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Wide, breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico and preserve greet you upon entering the double doors to this spacious three bedroom plus office, three bath residence, in the Pelican Bay community. The open Living Room offers comfortable seating, leather couch, 2 leather loveseats, and 2 leather chairs and offers outstanding views to the outside! The open den has a comfortable couch, two leather recliners, card table and an entertainment center with a TV, DVD. The Kitchen has rich wood cabinetry, granite counters, dining nook, island, wood floors, TV and quality appliances and a small patio with east views. The dining Room has a rectangular table and seating for eight, bar area and buffet. The Master Suite offers a king size bed, separate seating area with two comfortable chairs and ottoman, fabulous views to the outside, walk in closets and spacious bath with a double vanity, tub and walk in shower. The first bedroom has a queen bed, leather chair and a desk area, with a bath with a shower off the hallway. The second guest bedroom has XL Twin beds and the third has a Murphy bed with Queen size bed, chair and desk. The third bathroom has a Tub/Shower combo. 90 day minimum.