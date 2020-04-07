All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
7515 Pelican Bay BLVD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

7515 Pelican Bay BLVD

7515 Pelican Bay Boulevard · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

7515 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH-D · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Wide, breathtaking views of the Gulf of Mexico and preserve greet you upon entering the double doors to this spacious three bedroom plus office, three bath residence, in the Pelican Bay community. The open Living Room offers comfortable seating, leather couch, 2 leather loveseats, and 2 leather chairs and offers outstanding views to the outside! The open den has a comfortable couch, two leather recliners, card table and an entertainment center with a TV, DVD. The Kitchen has rich wood cabinetry, granite counters, dining nook, island, wood floors, TV and quality appliances and a small patio with east views. The dining Room has a rectangular table and seating for eight, bar area and buffet. The Master Suite offers a king size bed, separate seating area with two comfortable chairs and ottoman, fabulous views to the outside, walk in closets and spacious bath with a double vanity, tub and walk in shower. The first bedroom has a queen bed, leather chair and a desk area, with a bath with a shower off the hallway. The second guest bedroom has XL Twin beds and the third has a Murphy bed with Queen size bed, chair and desk. The third bathroom has a Tub/Shower combo. 90 day minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD have any available units?
7515 Pelican Bay BLVD has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD have?
Some of 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7515 Pelican Bay BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD offer parking?
No, 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD have a pool?
No, 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7515 Pelican Bay BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity