Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:23 PM

7117 Pelican Bay BLVD

7117 Pelican Bay Boulevard · (239) 272-1443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7117 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 908 · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
lobby
tennis court
Enjoy stunning Gulf views and gorgeous sunset views from extended lanai. Pristine and sparkling unit, professionally decorated in fresh, coastal decor. 2 bed, 2 bath, with under-bldg. parking. St. Raphael is a luxury building with gated access, and features elegant lobby and amenity level, large heated pool, 4 guest suites, and on-site access to boardwalk to Pelican Bay beaches. Pelican Bay is one of Naples' premier beach communities, offering beach trams to sugar sand beaches, beachfront restaurants, state of the art fitness center, beachfront fitness classes in season, spa, highly ranked tennis program, kayaks on beach, entertainment on beach in season, and much more. Spend your winters in luxury in Pelican Bay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD have any available units?
7117 Pelican Bay BLVD has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD have?
Some of 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7117 Pelican Bay BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD does offer parking.
Does 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD has a pool.
Does 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7117 Pelican Bay BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
