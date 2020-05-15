6573 Marissa LOOP

Amenities

Highly desirable 3 bedroom unit on the 19th floor offers you stunning sunsets and a breathtaking view of the Gulf of Mexico. Fully renovated with Granite Counter tops throughout, over sized tile in all rooms and a glassed in Lanai. Whether you are looking for your first Naples home or if you are looking to trade up, this is a must see Turnkey Unit. St. Marissa has always been a sought after building in Pelican Bay and they have just completed a full lobby renovation. You can walk or drive to Marker 36 (approx. 1/2 mile) or Commons (approx. 1/3 mile) tram station where you may enjoy a relaxing ride on the Pelican Bay Trams to your Private Beach Club with your chairs, umbrellas and even cabanas waiting. Pelican Bay amenities include Sailing/Sea Kayaking, Estuary Canoeing/Kayaking, a full service Fitness Center, 8 lit and 10 non-lit har Tru Tennis Courts. Pelican Bay is also only just minutes away from shopping, dining, the Artis-Naples Philharmonic and 5th Ave. Shops, restaurants.