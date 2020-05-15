All apartments in Pelican Bay
6573 Marissa LOOP

6573 Marissa Loop · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6573 Marissa Loop, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1704 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1643 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
lobby
tennis court
Highly desirable 3 bedroom unit on the 19th floor offers you stunning sunsets and a breathtaking view of the Gulf of Mexico. Fully renovated with Granite Counter tops throughout, over sized tile in all rooms and a glassed in Lanai. Whether you are looking for your first Naples home or if you are looking to trade up, this is a must see Turnkey Unit. St. Marissa has always been a sought after building in Pelican Bay and they have just completed a full lobby renovation. You can walk or drive to Marker 36 (approx. 1/2 mile) or Commons (approx. 1/3 mile) tram station where you may enjoy a relaxing ride on the Pelican Bay Trams to your Private Beach Club with your chairs, umbrellas and even cabanas waiting. Pelican Bay amenities include Sailing/Sea Kayaking, Estuary Canoeing/Kayaking, a full service Fitness Center, 8 lit and 10 non-lit har Tru Tennis Courts. Pelican Bay is also only just minutes away from shopping, dining, the Artis-Naples Philharmonic and 5th Ave. Shops, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6573 Marissa LOOP have any available units?
6573 Marissa LOOP has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6573 Marissa LOOP have?
Some of 6573 Marissa LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6573 Marissa LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
6573 Marissa LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6573 Marissa LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 6573 Marissa LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 6573 Marissa LOOP offer parking?
No, 6573 Marissa LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 6573 Marissa LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6573 Marissa LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6573 Marissa LOOP have a pool?
No, 6573 Marissa LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 6573 Marissa LOOP have accessible units?
No, 6573 Marissa LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 6573 Marissa LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6573 Marissa LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 6573 Marissa LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 6573 Marissa LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
