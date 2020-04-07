All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 5550 Heron Point DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
5550 Heron Point DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

5550 Heron Point DR

5550 Heron Point Drive · (239) 285-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

5550 Heron Point Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Spectacular sunsets nightly! Fabulous unobstructed Gulf and bay views from this fifth floor end unit residence in one of Pelican Bay's most primely located residential high-rise buildings. Overlooking the wildlife sanctuary of Outer Clam Bay and the sparkling Gulf of Mexico, this meticulously maintained residence is decorated in an inviting Florida style decor scheme of inviting warm colors and boasts two balconies (one screened) to enjoy endless water and preserve views. A south end building location guarantees a light & bright sunny exposure. Sofa, two chairs, a chaise and four person card table in the living room. The wood dining room table seats six plus there are two bar stools at the breakfast bar. Furnished with every creature comfort to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities to St. Nicole include a heated pool and spa, exercise room, social rooms and on-site manager. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 Heron Point DR have any available units?
5550 Heron Point DR has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5550 Heron Point DR have?
Some of 5550 Heron Point DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 Heron Point DR currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Heron Point DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Heron Point DR pet-friendly?
No, 5550 Heron Point DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 5550 Heron Point DR offer parking?
No, 5550 Heron Point DR does not offer parking.
Does 5550 Heron Point DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5550 Heron Point DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Heron Point DR have a pool?
Yes, 5550 Heron Point DR has a pool.
Does 5550 Heron Point DR have accessible units?
No, 5550 Heron Point DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Heron Point DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5550 Heron Point DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5550 Heron Point DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5550 Heron Point DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5550 Heron Point DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity