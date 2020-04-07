5550 Heron Point DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub tennis court

Spectacular sunsets nightly! Fabulous unobstructed Gulf and bay views from this fifth floor end unit residence in one of Pelican Bay's most primely located residential high-rise buildings. Overlooking the wildlife sanctuary of Outer Clam Bay and the sparkling Gulf of Mexico, this meticulously maintained residence is decorated in an inviting Florida style decor scheme of inviting warm colors and boasts two balconies (one screened) to enjoy endless water and preserve views. A south end building location guarantees a light & bright sunny exposure. Sofa, two chairs, a chaise and four person card table in the living room. The wood dining room table seats six plus there are two bar stools at the breakfast bar. Furnished with every creature comfort to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. Amenities to St. Nicole include a heated pool and spa, exercise room, social rooms and on-site manager. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.