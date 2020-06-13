Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM

89 Apartments for rent in Panama City, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Spring Gate
1500 Spring Gate Dr, Panama City, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Gate Apartments provides one of the most affordable and convenient apartment complexes in Panama City, Fl. Our spaciously designed studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments give you the quality and comfort you deserve.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3001 W 10th Street
3001 West 10th Street, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from private balcony.First class condo with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and much more. UnFurnished. Outdoor fireplace and garage parking. Walk to area restaurants and shops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
4038 Woodridge Road
4038 Woodridge Road, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1324 sqft
LIKE NEW Townhome centrally located in the Panama City area, just off Northshore Rd.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Oakland Terrace
1 Unit Available
1212 Fairy Avenue
1212 Fairy Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bath. Large family room that opens up into a screened patio. Carport, and a large fenced in backyard.*No Pets*

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
422 E. Beach Drive
422 East Beach Drive, Panama City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1360 sqft
- 3-story townhome located in Grand Bay with a view of the St. Andrews Bay and within walking distance to downtown and the city marina.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
4012 Woodridge Rd
4012 Woodridge Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1370 sqft
For rent! 3 BR|2 BA Home in Lynn Haven ~ 1 Car Garage - For Rent! Immaculate 3 BR, 2 BA home with one car garage in Lynn Haven. The home was just updated with new flooring, fresh paint and updated bathrooms and kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
1606 Lake Ave
1606 Lake Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1160 sqft
1606 Lake Ave - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath house near downtown St Andrews. Family room and living room, small dining area. Covered front porch, open back deck overlooks large fenced back yard, yard building. Fireplace is in-operable.
Results within 1 mile of Panama City

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
762 Cason Circle
762 Cason Cir, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1702 sqft
Beautiful new construction home located in the quiet neighborhood, Andrews Plantation, Lynn Haven, FL. This home is located in one of four cul de sacs on Cason Circle which provides a very large backyard that is privacy fenced.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4021 Oak Forest Drive
4021 Oak Forest Drive, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1661 sqft
Truly the best neighborhood in Panama City. There's always something to do in Riverside Park. This home was custom built by the owner.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
3931 Indian Springs Road
3931 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3112 sqft
Live in Luxury! Stunning home withopen concept 1st floor with tile flooring, granite, custom cabinets, beautiful arches and accents, surround-sound, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, soaring ceilings, and full of windows.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3044 Meadow Street
3044 Meadow Street, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders*This townhome offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Kitchen features a breakfast bar, equipped with a washer/dryer connection, screened in porch, and a 1 car garage.*No Pets*

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3009 Hawthorne Place
3009 Hawthorne Place, Lynn Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1573 sqft
This home is located in Lynn Haven in the Hammocks Subdivision. Home includes a community pool with key access. Features an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
203 Baldwin Rowe Circle Circle
203 Baldwin Rowe, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1654 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit with a large floorplan. Downstairs is open concept living with beautiful new LVP flooring, crown molding, 9 foot ceilings, and sliding glass doors to the screened back patio facing the lake.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
652 Helen Avenue
652 Helen Ave, Springfield, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1608 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home close to Tyndall AFB, great Schools and shopping. This home offers tile & carpet floors, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, upgraded lighting, spacious living space, for that growing family.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Greentree Heights
1 Unit Available
2540 E 37th Plaza
2540 East 37th Plaza, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1120 sqft
*25% off deposit for active military**1/2 off first months rent*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Kitchen has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet and counter space. Living room equipped with a fireplace. Master bath has double sink vanities.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
3917 Indian Springs Road
3917 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2546 sqft
LOTS of SPACE in this beautiful 4 bedroom home in Riverside, a great planned community with beautiful trees, sidewalks and a cool lay-out that has all of the homes facing a green space area so you can sit on your front porch and speak to the

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4706 Bylsma Cir
4706 Bylsma Circle, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1528 sqft
4706 Bylsma Cir - Very nice 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Bylsma Manor Estates. Built in 2018. Kitchen has stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, island, & solid surface counters. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, recessed lights, ceiling fan.

1 of 78

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Amigo Estates
1 Unit Available
3502 Brooke Ln.
3502 Brooke Lane, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1436 sqft
- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with 2 car garage and detached building that's great for storage. Tile throughout the house and a screened patio in back. Nature lovers paradise, large lot with flower garden .

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5711 Merritt Brown Rd
5711 Merritt Brown Road, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1757 sqft
5711 Merritt Brown Rd Available 07/04/20 For Rent! 3 BR|2 BA Unfurnished Home in Cherokee Heights! - For rent! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in highly sought-after Cherokee Heights neighborhood.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4209 Florence Tolsma Way
4209 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1609 sqft
Bylsma Manor 4209 Florence Tolsma Way - 3/2 in Bylsma Manor, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, crown molding, custom paint, electric fireplace, trayed ceilings, tile & hardwood flooring. Jetted tub, separate shower, double vanity.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2602 Ravenwood Court
2602 Ravenwood Court, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
2602 Ravenwood Court Available 07/05/20 - Spacious Lynn Haven town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7145 Riverbrooke Street
7145 Riverbrooke Drive, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1774 sqft
- This home offers 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located in the Sweetwater Subdivision. Open kitchen with an island, large pantry. Master bedroom has double sink vanities, garden tub, stand alone shower, and a large walk in closet.
City Guide for Panama City, FL

Situated on beautiful St. Andrews Bay along the Emerald Coast in the northwest Florida Panhandle, Panama City is not only a perpetually booming tourist town, but also a great place to call home. A popular living locale for singles, families, snowbirds, retirees, and military personnel alike, Panama City lays claim to a wide range of attractive, affordable apartments for rent. A quick look through this apartment guide and you’ll be just two shakes of an alligator’s tail from living the good li...

You might be pleasantly surprised to find out that inexpensive apartments in Panama City are a dime a dozen. Basic one and two bedroom rentals often go for less than $500, and even spacious (1,000-plus square foot) luxury units are generally available in the $750 - $850 range. Looking for a room with a view? We’ve got you covered! Do you need a pet-friendly apartment for rent in Panama? Check. Short-term lease options and seasonal rentals are available as well, and waiting lists rarely pop up, so you shouldn’t have a problem scoring your dream apartment in Panama no matter what your leasing needs are.

Amenities, fortunately, tend to settle on the “dynamite” side of things in Panama City apartment complexes, and frequently include scenic views, a swimming pool, laundry facilities, clubhouse, gym, and free Wi-Fi. Just bring along proof of income, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest ($200 - $400) security deposit you’ll probably have to pay, and you’ll be soaking up some rays in Panama City in no time!

Of course, there’s a lot more to life on the Panhandle than super sweet renting opportunities. Panama City boasts an average of 320 sunny days a year (we’re getting jealous just thinking about it!), meaning it’s almost always a picture perfect day to make the short trek to the adjacent Panama City Beach. Other popular outdoors attractions include a sprawling, scenic state park, a plethora of renowned golf courses, and seemingly countless miles of nature, hiking, and biking trails. Factor in a variety of galleries, museums, historic landmarks, and excellent eateries, and it’s safe to say you won’t regret making the move to Panama City!

So what are you waiting for? Start scouring through the listings, best of luck, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Panama City, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Panama City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

