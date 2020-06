Amenities

w/d hookup parking air conditioning microwave range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Adorable downtown rental within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Two bedroom, one bath, unfurnished, second level unit. Rental has a washer and dryer hookup.

Please submit an application at RentalHomesPC.com. Once approved a rental agent will contact you to set up a showing of the unit or others that fit your criteria. No pets allowed.