Panama City, FL
1902 Clay ave
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:59 AM

1902 Clay ave

1902 Clay Avenue · (850) 769-5775 ext. 144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1902 Clay Avenue, Panama City, FL 32405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1902 Clay ave · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-- - This 3 bedroom 1 bath is centnrally located home in St. Andrews. Minutes to the beach and very close to GCSC. Home features; privacy fenced backyard, fireplace, workshop, and sprinkler system. Partially furnished. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information. Deposit is the same as the rent. Pets allowed with owner approval and NON REFUNDABLE pet fee applies per pet. Breed restrictions apply.

(RLNE4667425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Clay ave have any available units?
1902 Clay ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1902 Clay ave currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Clay ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Clay ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1902 Clay ave is pet friendly.
Does 1902 Clay ave offer parking?
No, 1902 Clay ave does not offer parking.
Does 1902 Clay ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Clay ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Clay ave have a pool?
No, 1902 Clay ave does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Clay ave have accessible units?
No, 1902 Clay ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Clay ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1902 Clay ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 Clay ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 Clay ave does not have units with air conditioning.
