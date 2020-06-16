104 Enchantment Falls Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This lovely 3BR/2.5BA townhome is located in the new home community of Waterfall in Panama City Beach. The interior boasts modern touches and luxury finishes throughout such as gray vinyl wood plank floors, granite counter tops, and neutral gray cabinetry. Upgraded hardwood stairs lead you to the second floor where you can find a spacious master suite complete with a large walk in closet, double vanity, soaking tub, and separate glass shower.The community of Waterfall is ideally located near the beautiful white sand beaches of the Emerald Coast and plenty of shopping and restaurants at Pier Park. When you are not spending time on the beach, there is a serene community pool available to Waterfall residents. This rental is pet negotiable to dogs only with approval and a