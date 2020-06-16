All apartments in Panama City Beach
104 Enchantment Falls Lane

104 Enchantment Falls Lane · (850) 361-4178
Location

104 Enchantment Falls Lane, Panama City Beach, FL 32407
Waterfall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2093 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This lovely 3BR/2.5BA townhome is located in the new home community of Waterfall in Panama City Beach. The interior boasts modern touches and luxury finishes throughout such as gray vinyl wood plank floors, granite counter tops, and neutral gray cabinetry. Upgraded hardwood stairs lead you to the second floor where you can find a spacious master suite complete with a large walk in closet, double vanity, soaking tub, and separate glass shower.The community of Waterfall is ideally located near the beautiful white sand beaches of the Emerald Coast and plenty of shopping and restaurants at Pier Park. When you are not spending time on the beach, there is a serene community pool available to Waterfall residents. This rental is pet negotiable to dogs only with approval and a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Enchantment Falls Lane have any available units?
104 Enchantment Falls Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Enchantment Falls Lane have?
Some of 104 Enchantment Falls Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Enchantment Falls Lane currently offering any rent specials?
104 Enchantment Falls Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Enchantment Falls Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Enchantment Falls Lane is pet friendly.
Does 104 Enchantment Falls Lane offer parking?
No, 104 Enchantment Falls Lane does not offer parking.
Does 104 Enchantment Falls Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Enchantment Falls Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Enchantment Falls Lane have a pool?
Yes, 104 Enchantment Falls Lane has a pool.
Does 104 Enchantment Falls Lane have accessible units?
No, 104 Enchantment Falls Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Enchantment Falls Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Enchantment Falls Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Enchantment Falls Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Enchantment Falls Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
