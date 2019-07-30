All apartments in Pace
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:41 AM

5228 PARKSIDE DR

5228 Parkside Drive · (850) 889-5527
Location

5228 Parkside Drive, Pace, FL 32571
Berry Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a very charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with a spacious eat-in kitchen open to the family room. Convenient to everything including Whiting field and Pensacola. This home comes with 9 ft ceilings throughout, a vaulted ceiling in the living room and LVP flooring. A trey in the master bedroom; And recessed lighting in the kitchen with solid maple 42" wood cabinets with adjustable shelves and taller vanities in the master bath and separate shower and garden tub; tile floors in the bathrooms. It also features an indoor laundry with a washer and dryer, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard, sprinkler system and an extended patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5228 PARKSIDE DR have any available units?
5228 PARKSIDE DR has a unit available for $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5228 PARKSIDE DR have?
Some of 5228 PARKSIDE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5228 PARKSIDE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5228 PARKSIDE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5228 PARKSIDE DR pet-friendly?
No, 5228 PARKSIDE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pace.
Does 5228 PARKSIDE DR offer parking?
Yes, 5228 PARKSIDE DR does offer parking.
Does 5228 PARKSIDE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5228 PARKSIDE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5228 PARKSIDE DR have a pool?
No, 5228 PARKSIDE DR does not have a pool.
Does 5228 PARKSIDE DR have accessible units?
No, 5228 PARKSIDE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5228 PARKSIDE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5228 PARKSIDE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5228 PARKSIDE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5228 PARKSIDE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
