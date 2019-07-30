5228 PARKSIDE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a very charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with a spacious eat-in kitchen open to the family room. Convenient to everything including Whiting field and Pensacola. This home comes with 9 ft ceilings throughout, a vaulted ceiling in the living room and LVP flooring. A trey in the master bedroom; And recessed lighting in the kitchen with solid maple 42" wood cabinets with adjustable shelves and taller vanities in the master bath and separate shower and garden tub; tile floors in the bathrooms. It also features an indoor laundry with a washer and dryer, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard, sprinkler system and an extended patio.