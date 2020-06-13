Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:45 AM

71 Apartments for rent in Pace, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti...

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5600 BALLYBUNION DR
5600 Balley Bunion Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
2654 sqft
This large 3/2 home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the gated community of Stone Brook Village. This fabulous property has a view of the fairway across the pond located just out the back door.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4117 PACE LN
4117 Pace Lane, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1229 sqft
Top rated Pace School District~ Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home with over 1200 sq.ft. of living space! Close to Hwy 90, shopping and Whiting Field! Tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4213 HAZELHURST DR
4213 Hazelhurst Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1688 sqft
Beautiful New 3 bedroom 2 bath Brick home located in the Ashley Place Phase II Subdivision!! The kitchen features Granite countertops, Solid wood upper cabinets with hidden hinges, GE Appliances, crown molding, and a pantry for extra storage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5735 MILL STREAM WAY
5735 Mill Stream Way, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2104 sqft
STUNNING & IMMACULATE ALL BRICK 2 YR OLD ONE STORY IN PACE MILL CREEK**OPEN & BRIGHT*SPLIT MASTER SUITE*SEPARATE SHOWER & GARDEN TUB*DOUBLE VANITIES*LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET* DESIGNER WOOD LOOK VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT EXCEPT BEDROOMS*OPEN ISLAND

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4433 PINE VILLA CIR
4433 Nelson Street, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1039 sqft
Nice home in Pace! Convenient to schools & shopping. Living room. Kitchen/dining combination. Kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator & pantry. Master bedroom with half bath. W/D hook-ups in garage. Fenced backyard. No pets. No smokers.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4821 PACE PATRIOT BLVD
4821 Pace Patriot Boulevard, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1930 sqft
Fabulous Pool Home by Pace High School! Owner will allow up to 4 Roommates - currently occupied but will be ready to view around June 4th ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Beautiful Wood looking Flooring in main living space and bedrooms ~ Tile in all wet areas

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4473 Nora Ave
4473 Nora Avenue, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1401 sqft
Pool Home in Pace - Great Find! - Welcome home to 4473 Nora Ave! Stepping inside the front entry way you are met with tile flooring and an open living room and connection to the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5461 Woodsman Dr
5461 Woodsman Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1959 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom in Timber Creek! - Check out this great home in the quiet Timber Creek Subdivision. The home has 3 full bedrooms, a formal office and formal dining room. In addition the house features a great breakfast area in the kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4574 Belvedere Circle
4574 Belvedere Circle, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2450 sqft
Pace, Dixon, 4/2, Covered patio, Sprinklers - GREAT LOCATION!! A Fabulous 4 bedroom/ 2 bath within walking distance to Dixon Primary, Pace High School, and the public library.

1 of 17

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4639 SANTA ROSA DR
4639 Santa Rosa Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Check out this charming brick home located in Pace~ Close to HWY 90, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout ~ Kitchen is a nice size with lots of cabinets and includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher~ Formal dining and

1 of 26

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5228 PARKSIDE DR
5228 Parkside Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1690 sqft
This is a very charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with a spacious eat-in kitchen open to the family room. Convenient to everything including Whiting field and Pensacola.
Results within 1 mile of Pace

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5562 Peach Dr
5562 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1735 sqft
Newer Home in the Woodlands Close to Everything! - Welcome to this adorable home in the Woodlands Neighborhood, so close to everything! As you enter the home, you will notice the wonderful hard flooring throughout the common areas, the high vaulted

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5605 PEACH DR
5605 Peach Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1729 sqft
New Construction home located in the lovely Pace Community of Woodlands ~ Just minutes from I-10, shopping, restaurants and more! Outstanding upgrades throughout that you MUST see for yourself including French doors that lead to the backyard! As you

1 of 37

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
6010 E Cambridge Way
6010 East Cambridge Way, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3210 sqft
Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith - Gorgeous Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith. If you are looking for a fantastic and well-appointed home in Pace, look no further. This home has features and upgrades galore.
Results within 5 miles of Pace

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Ashland Park East
1 Unit Available
611 TELERAN ST
611 Teleran St, Gonzalez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
810 sqft
Magnificent 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with a garage and large screened-in porch. This property features tile and neutral color paint throughout. In the kitchen you will find a dishwasher, electric stove/oven and a stainless steel refrigerator.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6444 CHURCHILL CIR
6444 Churchill Circle, Bagdad, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1435 sqft
This home is basically BRAND NEW! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring in Main Living Space as well as all wet areas ~ Truly Open Floor Plan ~ Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Stove, Built-In Microwave and

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5093 Carley Ct
5093 Carley Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1631 sqft
5093 Carley Ct Available 07/03/20 Cute Home in Avalon Estates! - Welcome to this like-new home in Avalon Estates! As you enter the home, you will notice the formal dining room to your right, which then opens to the kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6510 College Dr
6510 College Drive, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1175 sqft
3BR/1.5BA home with no carpet and fenced backyard - 3BR/1.5BA home with covered carport and fenced backyard. Freshly painted with wood laminate and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3662 MACKEY COVE DR
3662 Mackey Cove Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2818 sqft
Three-story Waterview home in Northeast Pensacola off fabulous Scenic Hwy (great 1/2 way point between both bases!) Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking tiled living room with fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6253 LONG ST
6253 Long St, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1577 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with almost 1,600 square feet of living space. Covered front and back porches, 2 car garage, and privacy fenced backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Greystone
1 Unit Available
1449 GREYSTONE DR
1449 Greystone Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1688 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition! Convenient to schools & shopping. New flooring in all main living areas. Great room with cathedral ceiling and plant ledge. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5733 CHARLENE DR
5733 Charlene Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1248 sqft
Great location in Milton off of Hwy 90 near shopping, entertainment, less than 1 mile from Avalon Blvd, and more! Three bedroom two bath home with a 2 car garage. Stunning Wood laminate floors throughout the open concept living areas and bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
6405 KENNINGTON CIR
6405 Kennington Circle, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Very nice location, corner lot, security lights, and much more...

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Highland Downs
1 Unit Available
11621 WAKEFIELD DR
11621 Wakefield Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
Beautiful home in popular N.E. area. Stunning fully equipped kitchen. Split bedroom plan. Fireplace. Screened patio as well as large deck with HotTub and Lanai. 2 car garage. A must see!
City Guide for Pace, FL

Pace, Florida, is situated beside Escambia Bay and is immersed in natural beauty. One trip to the picturesque Floridatown Park and it becomes clear that life tucked within Escambia Bay moves at just the right pace.

With a population of 20,039, up from 7,393 in 2000, Pace is becoming a popular town in the Florida panhandle. It's near the cities of Pensacola, Milton and Brent, and is truly a unique spot to live within the region. Pace provides a cool mix of small-town charm and seaside living. Combined with a pace of life that's just right, it's no wonder why the town is growing and pushing toward a bright future. Well, it's always bright down here anyway. It's Florida, for crying out loud! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pace, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pace renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

