/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:19 PM
17 Apartments for rent in Pace, FL with pool
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Berry Place
3300 GLENEAGLES DR
3300 Gleneagles Drive, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2612 sqft
Meticulously kept home for rent in the desirable Stonebrook community. Nestled in the heart of Pace, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath sits on the Stonebrook golf course with full access to the neighborhood pool and tennis court.
1 of 28
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4473 Nora Ave
4473 Nora Avenue, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1401 sqft
Pool Home in Pace - Great Find! - Welcome home to 4473 Nora Ave! Stepping inside the front entry way you are met with tile flooring and an open living room and connection to the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Pace
1 of 37
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
6010 E Cambridge Way
6010 East Cambridge Way, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3210 sqft
Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith - Gorgeous Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith. If you are looking for a fantastic and well-appointed home in Pace, look no further. This home has features and upgrades galore.
Results within 5 miles of Pace
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Turner's Meadow
3001 TURNERS MEADOW RD
3001 Turner's Meadow Road, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2450 sqft
Beautiful red brick 4/2.5 on a corner lot with swimming pool located in Turners Meadow S/D off of Chemstrand Rd just north of Kingsfield. Side entry 2-car garage, privacy fenced backyard with covered porch and open deck.
Results within 10 miles of Pace
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
$
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
6 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 East Burgess Unit F-6
501 E Burgess Rd, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
501 East Burgess Unit F-6 Available 07/17/20 1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - Upstairs apartment for rent centrally located in Riverwalk Condominiums in Pensacola. This apartment is conveniently located next to schools, health care, dining, and shopping.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Pine Forest Estates
229 Man O War Circle
229 Man O War Circle, Gonzalez, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2532 sqft
Here is a well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over-sized two car garage and sparkling screened-in pool sitting on more than an acre of property in the Ransom/Tate school district.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nature Trail
5539 Spoonflower Dr
5539 Spoonflower Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1830 sqft
COMING SOON Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Nature Trail - Immaculate modern brick home. 1830 square feet with open living area, split floor plan. 3 bedroom, 2 baths plus office.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1006 sqft
This 2-bedroom Condo convenient to everything that makes living in Northeast Pensacola so popular. The large living with new carpet & a cozy fireplace.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Woodcliff
4620 SHADESVIEW DR
4620 Shadesview Drive, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2075 sqft
CUL DE SAC - BEAUTIFUL LOCATION - WOODCLIFF - PARK NEARBY! ---------- INTERIOR:NEWER CARPETING - FIREPLACE - ENTER THROUGH THE GATED COURTYARD - PASS THROUGH THE LEADED GLASS FRONT DOOR TO THE ENTRANCE FOYER.
1 of 16
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Town Square Condominiums
5051 Grande Drive D-1
5051 Grande Drive, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1509 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Town Square! - Lots of upgrades! Tile entry. Living room with laminate flooring, fireplace & ceiling fan. Living/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & pantry.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Tillman Cove
1779 Tillman Ln
1779 Tillman Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
2039 sqft
3BR/2BA pool with in-ground pool - Come enjoy your backyard paradise! This 3BR/2BA beauty has an open floor plan. The family room has a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, full equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL