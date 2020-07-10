/
apartments with washer dryer
30 Apartments for rent in Pace, FL with washer-dryer
Berry Place
5228 PARKSIDE DR
5228 Parkside Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1690 sqft
This is a very charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with a spacious eat-in kitchen open to the family room. Convenient to everything including Whiting field and Pensacola.
Results within 1 mile of Pace
Berry Place
6023 DUNRIDGE DR
6023 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1673 sqft
Custom Built luxury home in Gated Community of Stonechase in Pace off Quintette & Woodbine Rd.
Berry Place
5987 Dunridge Dr
5987 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1648 sqft
5987 Dunridge Dr Available 07/29/20 Gorgeous home in gated Stonechase subdivision. - Tile entry. Great room with hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, plant ledges & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination with tile floor.
5400 HWY 90
5400 Hwy 90, Pea Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
896 sqft
Great Central Pace Location For Rent! This Totally Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom nearly all brick home is located on a full 2 acres of tranquility and was freshly renovated with new flooring, paint and all stainless steel appliances! This home
Results within 5 miles of Pace
5719 Guinevere Ln
5719 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1585 sqft
In Milton, 3/2, 1585 sq.ft. - BRAND NEW HOME! A 3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage. The kitchen features granite counter tops, center island, large walk in pantry and plenty of storage in the shaker white cabinets.
5854 Chi Chi Circle
5854 Chi Chi Cir, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2550 sqft
New Flooring and Fresh Paint! Beautiful 4/3 with over 2,500 sq ft in the Tanglewood Oaks golf course subdivision in Milton.
1203 WATER OAKS TRL
1203 Water Oak Trail, Gonzalez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1868 sqft
Great Country home in Cantonment! *** INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room with wood burning fireplace (as is) ~ Kitchen features tile floors and includes a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Smooth top Convection Stove, and an Eat-in Breakfast Nook ~ Master
5693 TREVINO DR
5693 Trevino Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2196 sqft
GOLF COURSE HOME - WONDERFUL 4BR/2BA ON GOLF COURSE. RELAX ON THE SCREENED LANAI OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE - LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE & PLANT LEDGES, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANT CABINETRY.
5764 Guinevere Lane
5764 Guinevere Ln, Avalon, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1791 sqft
BRAND NEW HOUSE - Near Avalon Middle and Bennett Russell Elementary - AVAILABLE NOW! Take advantage of this 4 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms/ 2 car garage in Cambria Subdivision.
Berry Place
5682 Crestwood Dr
5682 Crestwood Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
5682 Crestwood Dr Available 08/15/20 Duplex located off Avalon Blvd - easy access to interstate! - Convenient to I-10 & Whiting. Living room with ceiling fan. Fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry with washer & dryer hook-ups.
Berry Place
6257 LADERA TRL
6257 Ladera Trl, Wallace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2256 sqft
Located in one of Pace’s most sought after communities, Ashley Plantation, this 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom open floor concept with a split level plan features luxury vinyl plank throughout with updated fixtures and a spacious back yard.
5061 CARMELL RIDGE CIR
5061 Carmell Ridge Circle, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1454 sqft
Very Nice New 3BR/2BA home in Milton - Kitchen features custom quality bump and stagger upper cabinets with hidden hinges and crown molding, Moen faucets in kitchen and bathrooms, orange peel walls and knockdown ceilings, bull-nose corners in formal
Berry Place
4207 GOLDEN DR
4207 Golden Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
849 sqft
This little home has a lot of extras that are sure to entice. All utilities and satellite tv are included, and the home can come partially furnished making it perfect for those who like to travel light (Furniture can be removed, if preferred).
Results within 10 miles of Pace
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.
Marcus Pointe
3002 Constantine Drive
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! - Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.
501 East Burgess Unit F-6
501 E Burgess Rd, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
501 East Burgess Unit F-6 Available 07/17/20 1 bedroom 1 bath condo! - Upstairs apartment for rent centrally located in Riverwalk Condominiums in Pensacola. This apartment is conveniently located next to schools, health care, dining, and shopping.
501 BURGESS
501 East Burgess Road, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent in Riverwalk. This condo is centrally located in Pensacola close to shopping, schools, dining and hospitals.
Bay Oaks
5735 Avenida Marina
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! - Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.
7171 N 9TH AVE
7171 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1006 sqft
This 2-bedroom Condo convenient to everything that makes living in Northeast Pensacola so popular. The large living with new carpet & a cozy fireplace.
Lexington Square
6457 TIPPIN AVE
6457 Tippin Avenue, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1628 sqft
Beautifully maintained two story townhouse with fully equipped kitchen. Inside laundry with washer and dryer. Fenced yard. Park across the street. Great location!
1500 E JOHNSON AVE
1500 East Johnson Avenue, Ferry Pass, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1078 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo in Lake Chateau. View of serene lake from several vantage points will make you fall in love with this unit. Once inside the upgrades and attention to detail will seal the deal.
Forest Grove
6954 WOODLEY DR
6954 Woodley Drive, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
720 sqft
Northeast Pensacola off Burgess Rd. between Davis Hwy & Hwy 29~ Convenient location close to everything! Contemporary floor plan with high ceilings.
