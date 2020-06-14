/
1 bedroom apartments
53 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Osprey, FL
Oaks
51 MAC EWEN DRIVE
51 Mac Ewen Drive, Osprey, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
595 sqft
Come lounge around in one of the finest golf communities where everyday can feel like a vacation. This elegant loft has a lovely view of the lake with the rolling green right behind it.
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
8911 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 311
8911 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
846 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Bay & Gulf from your 3rd floor condo. This newly renovated furnished one (1) bedroom at Sunrise Cove has it all.
9000 BLIND PASS ROAD
9000 Blind Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,490
750 sqft
Have you ever wanted to live on an island and listen to the sound of waves crashing at night or early morning? This hidden gem allows for you to enjoy a Gulf of Mexico view while sipping your coffee in the morning.
9200 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9200 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
706 sqft
Are you ready to live in paradise? Check out this quaint condo that is just waiting for you to call home. From the moment you walk into this condo, you will fall in love. HOA Amenities, Cable, Internet, Electricity, Water ALL INCLUDED.
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
4032 Crockers Lake Blvd Unit 8-16
4032 Crockers Lake Boulevard, Vamo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
688 sqft
Vintage Grand Condo - Beautiful, updated unit in the popular Vintage Grand community on Palmer Ranch. This is the larger 1 bedroom 1 bath unit, ceramic tile throughout.
1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101
1604 Stickney Point Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
540 sqft
Short term, one bedroom condo in waterfront community walking distance to Siesta Key.. - This cozy one bedroom condo, on the ground floor, would be a great place for a base camp for your fun in the sun.
8750 Midnight Pass Rd Apt 202
8750 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
This One Bedroom, One Bath completely remodeled for your seasonal enjoyment.
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.
1648 REDWOOD STREET
1648 Redwood Street, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
633 sqft
If you're looking to live close to Siesta Key, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment may be just the place for you! This second floor unit is complete with crown molding, neutral paint, and tile flooring throughout.
6451 ELMWOOD AVENUE
6451 Elmwood Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
645 sqft
WEEKLY VACATION Rental: $750/WEEK. $750/WEEK. MINIMUM 7 DAY stay. Monthly/Seasonal rent available.
1647 BROOKHOUSE COURT
1647 Brookhouse Court, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1000 sqft
NICELY DECORATED 2ND FLOOR UNIT AT DESIRABLE PELICAN COVE. NEW TILE FLOORING. 1000 S/F WITH MIRRORED WALL & CATHEDRAL CEILING HAS SKYLIGHT, DESK WITH FAX MACHINE, DVD PLAYER. NON-SMOKING UNIT. MANY COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES, AS WELL AS 6 HEATED POOLS.
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
797 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best
Chestnut Creek Estates
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
594 sqft
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
733 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
771 sqft
Bainbridge Palmore unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
