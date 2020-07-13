/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:43 AM
63 Apartments for rent in Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL with pool
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive
127 Sandpiper Ridge Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1563 sqft
Absolutely stunning and fully furnished single family pool home in Ormond By The Sea available now! Tropical landscaping, ceramic tile throughout, split bedroom plan.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2700 OCEAN SHORE Boulevard
2700 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE May 1st, 2020Breathtaking views and the fresh ocean air will melt the stresses of your day away in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom oceanfront condo. Modern kitchen with elegant and nautical decor throughout.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2470 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1130 sqft
VACATION RENTAL Available Summer 2020 - This comfortable & convenient 2 bedroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2220 Ocean Shore Blvd Unit 202 A
2220 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1267 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo with Ocean Views - Enjoy maintenance free living at it's finest in this beautifully remodeled condo in Ormond by the Sea.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2600 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1344 sqft
Ocean View 2 bedroom 2 bathroom fully furnished condominium in sought after Ormond By the Sea. Directly across from the no-drive/no build protected beach. Newly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and updated baths.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard
2860 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
940 sqft
This cozy 2BDR 2BA unit is located at Leeward Winds Condominium just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean on a no-drive beach. The condo is fully furnished equipped with everything you need.
1 of 19
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
29 Sea Gull Drive
29 Sea Gull Drive, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1426 sqft
29 Sea Gull Drive Available 06/01/20 Ormond Beachside Pool Home - Remodeled beachside pool home! This tastefully and thoughtfully redecorated, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features new kitchen, split bedroom plan, a fenced
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1926 OCEAN SHORE BLVD
1926 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
Direct ocean front, quite boutique condo, completely renovated, centrally located to all Ormond Beach has to offer, short drive north to Flagler Beach, short drive south to Daytona Beach, second floor unit, spacious ocean views from every room with
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Ormond-by-the-Sea
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard
915 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1175 sqft
VACATION RENTAL - This gorgeous 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom condo offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the private balcony & enjoy your morning coffee with the sunrise.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1275 sqft
Beautiful ocean view from living room and master bedroom. Two bedroom, 2 full bath, and tiled throughout. Utility room with washer/dryer inside unit. Amenities include clubhouse, community pool, and tennis courts. Walk across the street to the beach.
Results within 5 miles of Ormond-by-the-Sea
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
3500 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3500 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1154 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is on the 2nd floor with magnificent ocean and pool views from almost every room. Beautiful sunset view from second bedroom. Enjoy the beach with private beach access.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
3510 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3510 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1154 sqft
FIRST FLOOR UNIT! Unobstructed OCEAN BREEZES..... SAND.... SURF....POOL.....FUN.....FUN....FUN! Location - Location - Location! Book your reservation TODAY! This Two Bedroom, Two Bath, Corner First Floor Flat Is WHERE ITS AT! Available Nov.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Ortona Park
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3218 sqft
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3013 N Halifax Avenue
3013 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
816 sqft
Fully furnished, beautifully renovated with high end decor! Granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors and onyx wet bar in this 55+ community. Both bathrooms offer ceiling heaters. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3651 S Central Ave Unit 312
3651 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1377 sqft
- Unit is fully furnished, master bedroom has a king size bed, two other bedrooms have queen size beds. Unit has new triple glass windows in master bedroom, new tiled master bathroom, new hurricane shutters on the ocean side, new flooring.
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1647 Riverside Dr
1647 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
5122 sqft
Amazing 4 bed, 5 bath, pool home with river views is the perfect retreat for yout vacation. This gem of a home boasts beautiful Intercoastal waterway views of pristine Volusia County, Florida.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1202 Ridgewood Avenue - 122
1202 North Ridgewood Avenue, Holly Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
264 sqft
In the Heart of Holly Hill, LPGA Blvd and Ridgewood, Efficiency Unit in the Mapleleaf condo complex, all utilities included (Power, Water and Gas, Parking, Pool), nice size room, 264 sqft, with a cute kitchenette, 1 bathroom with shower and tub
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
103 Sawtooth Lane
103 Sawtooth Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1312 sqft
Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage detached pool home on its own lot, located in the Sawtooth community, right in the heart of Ormond Beach. Look no further than this gorgeous pool home, no expense was spared to modernize this house.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1545 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Large Corner Unit on 1st Floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath nicely furnished available for short term rent. Walk right out your living room onto a huge open patio and community pool.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
River
111-s WASHINGTON STREET
111 South Washington Street, Ormond Beach, FL
Studio
$1,410
565 sqft
Live, Work, Play … Luxury Highrise Community, located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando. provides walkability to the Central Business District, Thornton Park, Uptown and Lake Eola.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
2711 North Halifax Avenue
2711 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 900; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1100.00; IMRID10700
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3000 N Atlantic Avenue
3000 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3423 sqft
Direct Oceanfront. One unit per floor. Breathtaking views from every room. This unit has 3,460 of living sq feet and offers 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths. This condo unit is ideal for those who appreciate exclusive living.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Ortona Park
2727 N. Atlantic Ave #409
2727 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
867 sqft
Upgraded Condo on Beachside - This stunning two bedroom, two bath one car garage unit has really nice Ocean Views overlooking the in-ground pool and beautiful common grounds of the Belle Air Condos.
Similar Pages
Ormond-by-the-Sea 2 BedroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea 3 BedroomsOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Balcony
Ormond-by-the-Sea Apartments with GarageOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with ParkingOrmond-by-the-Sea Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FL
Ormond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLDe Leon Springs, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLFlagler Beach, FL