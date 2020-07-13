Apartment List
FL
/
orangetree
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

83 Apartments for rent in Orangetree, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orangetree apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Ranch
2177 Fairmont Lane
2177 Fairmont Lane, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2207 sqft
**APPLICATION PENDING** ANNUAL RENTAL- Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Orange Blossom Ranch Orange Blossom Ranch located in Naples, east of I-75, this highly amenitized community, features a gated and private location, Resort-style pool with

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Valencia Lakes Country Club
2110 Grove DR
2110 Grove Drive, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3018 sqft
Available for Season starting Mid January! FORMER MODEL. TURNKEY-FURNISHED ONLY. HANNAH FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, POOL, SPA AND LAKE VIEW. SMART HOME WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES.
Results within 5 miles of Orangetree

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2921 2nd Ave SE
2921 2nd Avenue Southeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1906 sqft
3/2 Single Family Home Available for Rent - This spacious Golden Gate Estates home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bedrooms, and ample space for entertaining.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
28021 Bridgetown Ct # 5315
28021 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1400 sqft
Furnished Golf Rental!!! WOW! This is it! Beautifully decorated, brand new, first floor Bromelia floorplan at Bonita National! This spacious 2+Den, 2 bath veranda offers TWO large screened in lanais - one on the front and one on the back of the

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17321 Cherrywood Ct Unit 8201
17321 Cherrywood Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
WOW! BRAND NEW! This is the one! This stunning first floor luxury coach home offers an amazing lake view.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
17980 Bonita National BLVD
17980 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***VERANDA*** The END UNIT Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 1st floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
18011 Bonita National BLVD
18011 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Belllini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Condo.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
17991 Bonita National BLVD
17991 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Antonia floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3rd floor Condo, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting, and

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
17941 Bonita National BLVD
17941 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1122 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Bellini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath 3rd floor Condo.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
28031 Bridgetown CT
28031 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP *** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
17971 Bonita National BLVD
17971 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Belllini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 4th floor Condo, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting,

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9393 Surfbird Court
9393 Surfbird Ct, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,750
2488 sqft
GORGEOUS POOL HOME - GATED - RESORT STYLE AMENITIES - FURNISHED - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hUwSr7GL35k Resort-style living awaits you at Greyhawk at Golf Club of the Everglades.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
28032 Bridgetown CT
28032 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1352 sqft
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP ***OPEN STARTING JULY 2020***UNFURNISHED*** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor, and Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
17986 Bonita National BLVD
17986 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1549 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 2nd floor Veranda with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans,

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
17951 Bonita National BLVD
17951 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Bellini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2nd floor unit, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, and

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
10270 Heritage Bay BLVD
10270 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1414 sqft
Looking for a winter getaway where you can enjoy golfing on a top notch course? Come enjoy this turnkey furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom, Den, 2 Bath Veranda with a Garage. This condo features a gorgeous Lake & Golf Course view and is sure to impress.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2351 Montserrat LN
2351 Montserrat Ln, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1710 sqft
Now is your chance to be the first to live in this beautiful, brand new, end unit in LaMorada. LaMorada features a massive, state of the art clubhouse with brand new amenities.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
12017 Covent Garden CT
12017 Covent Garden Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2045 sqft
Social membership included in this stunning turnkey furnished residence overlooking two lakes and the 8th hole of the Eagle golf course. Among the numerous upgrades...

1 of 21

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
790 14th St SE
790 14th Street Southeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2013 sqft
*** ANNUAL *** 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON 1.59 ACRES IN GOLDEN GATE ESTATES *** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2zMdjmXsLtw Lovely 3/2 Single family home on 1.59 acres in Golden Gate Estates.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
10290 Heritage Bay BLVD
10290 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1413 sqft
Available for 2020 Season and bookend months of December 2019 and April 2020! Charming 2BR, 2BA plus den, first-floor Veranda home with a one-car garage. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, formal dining room, and breakfast nook.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2300 Krape RD
2300 Krape Road, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3376 sqft
Brand New NCH ER - Just two miles away! Private sprawling property located on over 5 acres in North Naples. Ideal for a personal compound or tropical retreat. Maybe zoned Agricultural for a variety of Growing needs.
Results within 10 miles of Orangetree
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
8 Units Available
Golden Gate
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
960 sqft
Close to I-75 and Golden Gate Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fully equipped kitchen and modern appliances. Residential community offers a pool, dog park and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
10 Units Available
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln, Naples, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,904
1890 sqft
Move in and experience the charm of Naples and the convenience of these large townhomes with one or two car garage, large lanai and choice of 2 bedrooms and a master suite; 3 bedrooms with a master suite or select an exciting option of a beautiful
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
40 Units Available
TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1330 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Malibu Lakes in Naples. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Orangetree, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orangetree apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

