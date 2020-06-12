115 Apartments for rent in Orangetree, FL with gym

Apartment List
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orange Blossom Ranch
1 Unit Available
2112 Parson St
2112 Parson Street, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2032 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great Family Home & Neighborhood, close to schools - Property Id: 294671 Great family home for rent in Orange Blossom Ranch Gated community offering 2,032 square feet of versatile living space featuring 4 bedrooms in a desirable

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Orange Blossom Ranch
1 Unit Available
2760 Blossom WAY
2760 Blossom Way, Orangetree, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1871 sqft
Brand New End Unit with water views and private entrance in ORANGE BLOSSOM RANCH ANNUAL RENTAL ! This 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage Townhouse with 1,871 sf of living area is Available and Ready for you to move in.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
2110 Grove DR
2110 Grove Drive, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3018 sqft
FORMER MODEL. TURNKEY-FURNISHED ONLY. HANNAH FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, POOL, SPA AND LAKE VIEW. SMART HOME WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES.

1 of 30

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
1774 Sarazen PL
1774 Sarazen Place, Orangetree, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3692 sqft
Need a large home? Our Spectacular (impeccably clean) Lake View home is on an oversize cul-de-sac lot and is loaded with upgrades, Community Amenities and ready to move in now! ... Pristine tiled floors and a wrought iron staircase welcomes you home.
Results within 5 miles of Orangetree

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
28032 Bridgetown CT
28032 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1352 sqft
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP ***OPEN STARTING JULY 2020***UNFURNISHED*** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor, and Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
17991 Bonita National BLVD
17991 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Antonia floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3rd floor Condo, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting, and

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
28031 Bridgetown CT
28031 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP *** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
18011 Bonita National BLVD
18011 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Belllini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Condo.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
28623 Derry CT
28623 Derry Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Victoria floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting! Bonita National’s Resort

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
17971 Bonita National BLVD
17971 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Belllini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 4th floor Condo, with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting,

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
28052 Bridgetown CT
28052 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP*** The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Veranda with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
17986 Bonita National BLVD
17986 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1549 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 2nd floor Veranda with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans,

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
17956 Bonita National BLVD
17956 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1355 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Veranda.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
28694 Newtown CT
28694 Newtown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** The VICTORIA Single family is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a Golf Course View!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans & lighting! Bonita National's

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
28618 Newtown CT
28618 Newtown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,800
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** The VICTORIA Single family is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a Golf Course View!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans & lighting! Bonita National's

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
28680 Derry CT
28680 Derry Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Single family Victoria floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with Den, Pool Home.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
28610 Newtown CT
28610 Newtown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The NINA Single family is a 2 bedroom Plus Den, 2 Bathroom, with Golf Course View!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting! Bonita National’s

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
28001 Cookstown CT
28001 Cookstown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP*** This 1st floor Coach Home at Bonita National is a 3 bed, 2 bath & includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, & 20" Porcelain tile on the diagonal.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
28699 Derry CT
28699 Derry Court, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Single family Maria floor plan is a 3 bedroom, 3 Bathroom, and Pool.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
17941 Bonita National BLVD
17941 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1122 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Bellini floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath 3rd floor Condo.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
17980 Bonita National BLVD
17980 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***VERANDA*** The END UNIT Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 1st floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
17951 Bonita National BLVD
17951 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1162 sqft
This professionally decorated condo w/a wide-open floor plan allows you endless possibilities for entertaining. The master suite boasts walk-in closets and inviting adjoining bath. The expansive 2nd bedroom allows for plenty of room for your guests.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
28021 Bridgetown CT
28021 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1344 sqft
Available for 2021 season. Golf membership included with transfer when you rent this absolutely stunning 2+den home for your stay in Florida. Located in the stunning new community of Bonita National Golf & Country Club.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
10270 Heritage Bay BLVD
10270 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1414 sqft
Looking for a winter getaway where you can enjoy golfing on a top notch course? Come enjoy this turnkey furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom, Den, 2 Bath Veranda with a Garage. This condo features a gorgeous Lake & Golf Course view and is sure to impress.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Orangetree, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Orangetree renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

