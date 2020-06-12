Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

76 Apartments for rent in Orangetree, FL with balcony

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
1560 Birdie Drive
1560 Birdie Drive, Orangetree, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1827 sqft
Beautifully home with amazing lake views! This open floor plan home boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, an outdoor kitchen and paver patio! Gorgeous Lake and Golf Course views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Orange Tree
1 Unit Available
614 Grand Rapids BLVD
614 Grand Rapids Boulevard, Orangetree, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1953 sqft
Immaculate lakefront home with attached 3 car garage and beautifully paved driveway. There are wood look floors throughout the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
1774 Sarazen PL
1774 Sarazen Place, Orangetree, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3692 sqft
Need a large home? Our Spectacular (impeccably clean) Lake View home is on an oversize cul-de-sac lot and is loaded with upgrades, Community Amenities and ready to move in now! ... Pristine tiled floors and a wrought iron staircase welcomes you home.
Results within 5 miles of Orangetree

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
17980 Bonita National BLVD
17980 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***VERANDA*** The END UNIT Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 1st floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
28032 Bridgetown CT
28032 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1352 sqft
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP ***OPEN STARTING JULY 2020***UNFURNISHED*** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor, and Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
17956 Bonita National BLVD
17956 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1355 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP*** The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Veranda.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
28031 Bridgetown CT
28031 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP *** The END UNIT VERANDA Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 2nd floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20”

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
17986 Bonita National BLVD
17986 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1549 sqft
***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 2nd floor Veranda with Golf Course and Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans,

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
28052 Bridgetown CT
28052 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
***SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP*** The Diangelo floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1st floor Veranda with Golf Course Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20" porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
10270 Heritage Bay BLVD
10270 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1414 sqft
Looking for a winter getaway where you can enjoy golfing on a top notch course? Come enjoy this turnkey furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom, Den, 2 Bath Veranda with a Garage. This condo features a gorgeous Lake & Golf Course view and is sure to impress.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
17961 Bonita National BLVD
17961 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1162 sqft
The Celiana is a 2 Bedroom, plus Den, 2 Bathroom second floor Condo with fantastic views across Hole #1, the Large Lake and the Clubhouse Amenity Center.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
17921 Bonita National BLVD
17921 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1299 sqft
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER THROUGH APRIL 2021!!!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! This pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Bonita National Golf and Country Club is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
17911 Bonita National BLVD
17911 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1162 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH APRIL 2021!!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! This pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Bonita National Golf and Country Club is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
10349 Heritage Bay BLVD
10349 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1408 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH APRIL 2021!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! This pristine 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo in Heritage Bay is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
10312 Heritage Bay BLVD
10312 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1414 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL OFFERED TURNKEY ! This 2 bedroom + den , 2 bath Veranda in Heritage Bay is now available for immediate occupancy. Full membership and use of all country club amenities with transfer.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
28047 Bridgetown CT
28047 Bridgetown Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1549 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH APRIL 2021!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! This pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Bonita National Golf and Country Club is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
17940 Bonita National BLVD
17940 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1352 sqft
AVAILABLE OCTOBER THROUGH DECEMBER AND APRIL 2021!!!! THIS RENTAL IS ALSO AVAILABLE AS AN ANNUAL RENTAL! This pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Bonita National Golf and Country Club is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.

1 of 21

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
790 14th St SE
790 14th Street Southeast, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2013 sqft
*** ANNUAL *** 3/2 SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON 1.59 ACRES IN GOLDEN GATE ESTATES *** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2zMdjmXsLtw Lovely 3/2 Single family home on 1.59 acres in Golden Gate Estates.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
10313 Heritage Bay BLVD
10313 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1232 sqft
Beautiful property ideal for a family escaping from the cold, this community has all the perks you need to spend a wonderful time on and off the season. Naples is ranked as one of the best 10 cities to live in the US.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
10290 Heritage Bay BLVD
10290 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1413 sqft
Available for 2020 Season and bookend months of December 2019 and April 2020! Charming 2BR, 2BA plus den, first-floor Veranda home with a one-car garage. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, formal dining room, and breakfast nook.

1 of 25

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
895 24th AVE NW
895 24th Avenue Northwest, Collier County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
7969 sqft
Incredible opportunity to live in this spectacular property. Located near schools, Publix, CVS, Restaurants and more . Lease Option available. Property is also listed for sale MLS #220002050

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
10220 Heritage Bay BLVD
10220 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1414 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY THROUGH APRIL 2021!!!! 90 DAY MINIMUM!!! This pristine 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo in Heritage Bay is a beautiful seasonal rental in a resort style community.
Results within 10 miles of Orangetree
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
Golden Gate
9 Units Available
Eldorado
4300 Atoll Ct, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
960 sqft
Close to I-75 and Golden Gate Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, fully equipped kitchen and modern appliances. Residential community offers a pool, dog park and business center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
20 Units Available
Amberton Luxury Townhomes
8067 Dream Catcher Cir, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1546 sqft
Modern homes with European-style cabinetry, spacious designs and ceramic tile flooring. Tenants have access to a free-form swimming pool, gym and business center. Easy access to I-75.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Orangetree, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Orangetree renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

