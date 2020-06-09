All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 12:45 PM

4735 South Texas Avenue

4735 Texas Avenue · (407) 349-8080
Location

4735 Texas Avenue, Orange County, FL 32839

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Unfinished and Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo near the Mall of Millennia, restaurants, schools and short drive to I-4, Downtown Orlando and much more. Gated community with pool, tennis courts, playgrounds. HOA application and approval required before moving in, fee of $60 per adult required. Located off Americana Blvd and Texas Ave.
Pet Friendly with $500 non-refundable pet deposit per pet. No aggressive breeds.

Available NOW!!!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee
$130 Lease Doc Fee (once approved)
Pet Friendly no aggressive breeds
$500 non-refundable pet deposit
$5 Monthly tech fee

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! now.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4735 South Texas Avenue have any available units?
4735 South Texas Avenue has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4735 South Texas Avenue have?
Some of 4735 South Texas Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4735 South Texas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4735 South Texas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4735 South Texas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4735 South Texas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4735 South Texas Avenue offer parking?
No, 4735 South Texas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4735 South Texas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4735 South Texas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4735 South Texas Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4735 South Texas Avenue has a pool.
Does 4735 South Texas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4735 South Texas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4735 South Texas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4735 South Texas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4735 South Texas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4735 South Texas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
