Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

84 Apartments for rent in Orange City, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orange City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
23 Units Available
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located and convenient, these units are welcoming and new. Amenities include open floor plans, large closets, new kitchens and an on-site tanning bed and fitness center.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
450 ALESSANDRA CIRCLE
450 Alessandra Circle, Orange City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
940 sqft
Villa Grande on Saxon offers seniors the convenience and flexibility that can only be found in a rental community. Villa Grande on Saxon is a multi-million dollar, 11,000 square foot clubhouse.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
955 E ROSE AVENUE
955 East Rose Avenue, Orange City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1168 sqft
Beautiful rental in Orange City. Don't miss the opportunity to have a lush green yard to enjoy. The home has fresh paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms. It is an easy commute to I-4.Walking distance to Orange City elementary school.
Results within 1 mile of Orange City
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
237 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arbor Ridge
3220 Alling Court
3220 Alling Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1841 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,841 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Orange City

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
2225 Flamingo Avenue
2225 Flamingo Avenue, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1231 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
590 BELLTOWER AVENUE
590 Belltower Avenue, Deltona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1064 sqft
Amazing rental opportunity in Deltona FL! 2 Beds, 2 Bathrooms ready to move in!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA
1447 Edison Terrace, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2180 sqft
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA Available 09/14/20 Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom -1,450.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
334 MAGUIRE STREET
334 Maguire Street, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2088 sqft
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 car garage complete with fence and porch. Huge house with split plan bedrooms, large fenced yard for other children. Literally 5 minutes to I-4.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Debary Plantation
388 HINSDALE DRIVE
388 Hinsdale Drive, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1997 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of the Debary Golf and Country Club. This custom built unfurnished home by Waterford affords you lots of privacy.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
547 East New York Avenue - 1
547 New York Avenue, DeLand, FL
Studio
$2,300
2204 sqft
Prime Commercial space on heavy trafficked road. This spacious building is setup as a professional office. There are 2 floors, 1st floor & 2nd floor may be separated depending on tenant needs. The 1st Floor is 1584 Sq Ft & the 2nd Floor is 620 Sq Ft.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
905 Longview Ave.
905 Longview Avenue, DeLand, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1196 sqft
MUST SEE! Recently Renovated 4/2 Home in Deland - This great home features beautiful laminated floors, elegant design, lots of natural light in every room, ceiling fans and more.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
1491 Randolph St
1491 Randolph Street, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
OPEN FLOOR PLAN 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - OPEN FLOOR PLAN 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH SPLIT PLAN WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ! Kitchen open ups to living room and dining room all with high ceilings! Eat in kitchen with Bay window! Has refrigerator and range and dishwasher

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
2327 Belen Drive
2327 Belen Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
2327 Belen - WOW! Attractive 3 bedroom home located in Deltona neighborhood.Home features updated fixtures & upgraded master bath, updated appliances in the kitchen, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove, and a built in microwave. 2 car garage.

Last updated May 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
175 ANCONA AVENUE
175 Ancona Avenue, DeBary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2112 sqft
River side community of Riviera Bella on the St Johns River. Wonderful community pool and clubhouse, This home is open and bright. When you enter the home there is a living room with tile floors to the right.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
319 N Fairview Ave
319 North Fairview Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
780 sqft
This is an adorable updated home in walking distance to Stetson University. Laminate floors, Florida room on the front of the house, and screened porch on the back near the detached garage. Pets allowed; no dogs on the aggressive breeds list.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
302 BALLARD AVENUE
302 Ballard Avenue, North DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1170 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in this completely renovated 3/3 near downtown Deland Marketing Description This newly renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths (two with cast-iron tubs). Vynal planking floors throughout.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Marie Estates
45 HYDRANGEA LANE
45 Hydrangea Lane, DeBary, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
980 sqft
1/2 of a duplex with a one car garage. Walk to shopping and bus line. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath has an open Kitchen/dining and living room area. There are updated tile floors throughout. There is a Florida room off the back bedroom and garage.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
Deltona Lakes
1561 RANDOLPH STREET
1561 Randolph Street, Deltona, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1865 sqft
This beautiful well maintained 4 bedroom home is ready for new tenants. The home is set up with 2 Master bedrooms with 1 Master Bedroom on each floor. Large Great room on the first floor, Kitchen with eat in area, Tile floors throughout the home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
229 W. Fiesta Key Loop
229 West Fiesta Key Loop, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1614 sqft
229 W. Fiesta Key Loop Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This home features an open floor plan with a large master bedroom. The main areas are tile and the bedrooms are laminate.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Highlands
1645 13TH STREET
1645 13th Street, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
Beautiful New Construction - 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Open floor plan. Ceramic tile throughout. Kitchen/family room combo. Beautiful granite counter-tops and all stainless appliances. Master retreat has walk in closet and double vanity.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
323 S MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
323 South Massachusetts Avenue, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1116 sqft
Adorable 3/1 with a bonus room and large garage. This property has the best of both worlds, with an updated kitchen but still the older bungalow charm. Sits on 1/4 acre. $1,300/month.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Arbor Ridge
3143 WOOD ROSE WAY
3143 Wood Rose Way, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1870 sqft
Come & get it! Located just minutes to I-4 in Arbor Ridge with community pool and lawn care included.
Results within 10 miles of Orange City
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and granite counters. Dogs are allowed and can be cared for at the exclusive grooming area. The grocery store is steps away. Nearby Interstate 4 provides a quick commute.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Orange City, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orange City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

