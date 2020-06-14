/
furnished apartments
165 Furnished Apartments for rent in Olympia Heights, FL
Olympia Heights
1 Unit Available
9200 SW 42 street
9200 Southwest 42nd Street, Olympia Heights, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
Room for rent with full bathroom, closet, and refrigerator. All utilities included water,trash,electricity,cable,and wifi. Partially furnished. On Lockbox, Call agent for details.
Results within 5 miles of Olympia Heights
Village of Merrick Park
34 Units Available
Gables Ponce
310 Granello Ave, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,735
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1153 sqft
Gables Ponce is a pet-friendly apartment community that offers a variety of floor plans. Each unit features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors and extra storage.
Coral Gables Section
11 Units Available
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,843
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,164
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Fontainebleau Park West
55 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Kendall
90 Units Available
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,655
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Village of Merrick Park
7 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,266
1768 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
Riviera
86 Units Available
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Fontainbleau East
31 Units Available
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
1062 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1268 sqft
For South Florida luxury with unmatched access to employers, landmarks, and entertainment, look no further than Doral Station. Our Tuscan-inspired community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miami, Florida.
Douglas
1 Unit Available
119 Menores Ave
119 Menores Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,200
Location! Location! Location! Tastefully remodeled cozy studio in Coral Gables in one of the most desired areas of Miami. Right off of Ponce de Leon. Great opportunity for a couple, single professional or students.
Douglas
1 Unit Available
1650 Galiano St. #409
1650 Galiano St, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Park - Luxurious Gables unit - Luxurious, boutique building with wonderful city views, secure two tandem underground parking spaces, well maintained gym and pool areas! Quiet street, in the heart of Coral Gables right off of 37th Ave,
Coral Way
1 Unit Available
3760 Bird Rd
3760 Southwest 40th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
Live in the Brand New Development Modera Douglas Station Building with state of the art amenities. This beautiful one bedroom unit will not last.
Fontainbleau East
2 Units Available
175 Fontainebleau Blvd
175 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
West Miami
3 Units Available
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
$1,545
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
10424 SW 127th Ct
10424 Southwest 127th Court, The Crossings, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
LOCATION* LOCATION*LOCATION* This home has it all! Large family room,2 Car Garage, large Master Bedroom/Walk in closet. Beautiful Custom Kitchen Cabinets.Pets welcome. Wonderful open floor plan. EXTRA LARGE FENCED CORNER LOT. Call for Appt.
South Miami
1 Unit Available
7341 Sw 67th Ct
7341 Southwest 67th Court, South Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,400
2 sqft
Monthly vacation/seasonal rental. 5 star listing. Contact landlord direct for discount.Can be rented Weekly for $1,950Beautiful 1970s home completely redone, private backyard with swimming pool. Private gate, lots of space. Maid service provided.
1 Unit Available
1011 Sw 139th Ct
1011 Southwest 139th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Fully furnished, tastefully decorated house in the Tamiami Area. Just 10 minutes to Dolphin and International Malls. Easy access to SR-836 and Floridas Turnpike. Walking distance to restaurants, shops, grocery stores and L.A. Fitness
Riviera
1 Unit Available
6580 Santona St
6580 Santona Street, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,345
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location! Location! Location! Spacious FURNISHED studio in Coral Gables. 6 month rental! Near the University of Miami. Open Floor plan, large closets with extra storage, laminate wood floors, screened balcony. 1 parking spot and 2 pools.
Golden Pines
1 Unit Available
3590 Coral Way
3590 Southwest 22nd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful furnished one bedroom unit. Ceramic and carpet floors, updated Kitchen with granite counter top, high quality appliances. Spacious bathroom, Laundry Room with new washer/dryer inside the unit. Huge Balcony, Covered assigned Garage Parking.
Kendall
1 Unit Available
7285 SW 90 ST
7285 Southwest 90th Street, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in impeccable condition. Located in sought after Downtown Dadeland. Granite counters, tiled floor, washer and dryer, covered parking, balcony off living room, great views.
South Miami
1 Unit Available
5731 SW 72ND ST
5731 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL
Studio
$1,450
Fully furnished & remodeled studio inside Sunset Place. Unit features a new bathroom, light flooring, kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It has a sitting area, TV, dinette set and bedroom set - just like an extended stay hotel.
Fontainebleau Park West
1 Unit Available
10244 NW 9th St Cir
10244 Northwest 9th Street Circle, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Nice completely Furnished Condo at West Fontaine. 2 bedroom and 2 bath and mezzanine to be used as 3 bedroom. Community with a lot of amenities: tennis court, pool, gym, ect.
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6140 SW 47th St
6140 Southwest 47th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Vintage South Miami bungalow expanded with lots of updates - nice back yard and wood deck for grilling, surrounded by privacy hedge. 5 mins. to UM. beautifully furnished and equipped incl. stocked kitchen and linens.
South Miami
1 Unit Available
6001 SW 70th St
6001 Southwest 70th Street, South Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Do not worry for your credit score. We are asking for 3 months to move in, background check and proof of your income. Furnished condo few minutes from University of Miami, Hospitals, Sunset Place and Metro Rail.
1 Unit Available
7710 Erwin Rd
7710 Erwin Road, Miami-Dade County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$22,000
Contemporary custom built home in gorgeous Ponce Davis neighborhood. Built in 2013, this stunning estate sits on a fully fenced & gated 20,000+SF lot with tropical landscaping.