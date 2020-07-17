All apartments in Okaloosa County
430 Bay Oaks Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

430 Bay Oaks Drive

430 Bay Oaks Drive · (850) 362-6999 ext. 5
Location

430 Bay Oaks Drive, Okaloosa County, FL 32569

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 430 Bay Oaks Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2082 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
430 Bay Oaks Drive Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home with Water View Near Hurlburt Field - With beautiful upgrades and it's close proximity to Hurlburt Field and Navarre Beach, this home won't last long! In addition to upgraded interior and exterior features, this home boasts beautiful views of Santa Rosa Sound.
The foyer is open and inviting leading to the living room, dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. A large master suite is located off the living room, and offers a private en-suite bathroom with walk-in closet. Off the foyer is a hallway leading to 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.
Outside you'll find a large deck overlooking the backyard with a separate fenced area perfect for pets, that includes an air-conditioned dog house/storage shed.
Pets will be accepted with payment of a non-refundable pet fee. Call today to view this property.

(RLNE5888931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Bay Oaks Drive have any available units?
430 Bay Oaks Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 Bay Oaks Drive have?
Some of 430 Bay Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Bay Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
430 Bay Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Bay Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 430 Bay Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 430 Bay Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 430 Bay Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 430 Bay Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Bay Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Bay Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 430 Bay Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 430 Bay Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 430 Bay Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Bay Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Bay Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Bay Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 430 Bay Oaks Drive has units with air conditioning.
