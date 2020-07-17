Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

430 Bay Oaks Drive Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home with Water View Near Hurlburt Field - With beautiful upgrades and it's close proximity to Hurlburt Field and Navarre Beach, this home won't last long! In addition to upgraded interior and exterior features, this home boasts beautiful views of Santa Rosa Sound.

The foyer is open and inviting leading to the living room, dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. A large master suite is located off the living room, and offers a private en-suite bathroom with walk-in closet. Off the foyer is a hallway leading to 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Outside you'll find a large deck overlooking the backyard with a separate fenced area perfect for pets, that includes an air-conditioned dog house/storage shed.

Pets will be accepted with payment of a non-refundable pet fee. Call today to view this property.



(RLNE5888931)