Okaloosa County, FL
275 Tequesta Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

275 Tequesta Drive

275 Tequesta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

275 Tequesta Drive, Okaloosa County, FL 32541

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
Sprawling Executive Home in Emerald Lakes - With a split floorpan and open concept coupled with lake views, this home won't last long. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage round out this spectacular property!

Upon entering the foyer, you'll appreciate high ceilings and a very open, spacious feel. The chef's kitchen features an island with drop-in cooktop, wall oven, butler's sink in the island and panoramic views from the dining area, through the living room and to the multiple bedroom wings. The master suite offers large windows overlooking the screened patio and lake. The private en-suite master bathroom features all the luxury - double vanity, stall shower, jacuzzi tub, separate toilet area with bidet and a walk-in closet. Off the foyer is a separate wing featuring two additional bedrooms joined by a jack-and-jill bathroom. A guest suite also awaits in it's own wing near the large laundry room, perfect for visitors to have space and privacy from the other sleeping quarters.

Emerald Bay included amenities include a pool, tennis courts and secure gated access.

(RLNE5906139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Tequesta Drive have any available units?
275 Tequesta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Okaloosa County, FL.
What amenities does 275 Tequesta Drive have?
Some of 275 Tequesta Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Tequesta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
275 Tequesta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Tequesta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 275 Tequesta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okaloosa County.
Does 275 Tequesta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 275 Tequesta Drive offers parking.
Does 275 Tequesta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Tequesta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Tequesta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 275 Tequesta Drive has a pool.
Does 275 Tequesta Drive have accessible units?
No, 275 Tequesta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Tequesta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Tequesta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Tequesta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Tequesta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
