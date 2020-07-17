275 Tequesta Drive

Amenities

Sprawling Executive Home in Emerald Lakes - With a split floorpan and open concept coupled with lake views, this home won't last long. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage round out this spectacular property!



Upon entering the foyer, you'll appreciate high ceilings and a very open, spacious feel. The chef's kitchen features an island with drop-in cooktop, wall oven, butler's sink in the island and panoramic views from the dining area, through the living room and to the multiple bedroom wings. The master suite offers large windows overlooking the screened patio and lake. The private en-suite master bathroom features all the luxury - double vanity, stall shower, jacuzzi tub, separate toilet area with bidet and a walk-in closet. Off the foyer is a separate wing featuring two additional bedrooms joined by a jack-and-jill bathroom. A guest suite also awaits in it's own wing near the large laundry room, perfect for visitors to have space and privacy from the other sleeping quarters.



Emerald Bay included amenities include a pool, tennis courts and secure gated access.



