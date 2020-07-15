All apartments in Okaloosa County
Find more places like 227 Inverrary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Okaloosa County, FL
/
227 Inverrary Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 6:47 AM

227 Inverrary Drive

227 Inverrary Drive · (850) 428-2489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

227 Inverrary Drive, Okaloosa County, FL 32541

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**This home is only available for 6 months**Unfurnished, Mediterranean - style home for rent! Located in the beautiful Calusa Bay subdivision, this home features an open living / dining area with travertine tile flooring and crown molding throughout. Kitchen boasts of solid wood cabinets in kitchen, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. House features a tiled and fenced patio and two a/c units. Master suite features his and her walk-in closets and private balcony. Master bathroom contains a marble double vanity and a whirlpool tub! Separate laundry room located upstairs. Community pool and golf course. NO SMOKING.Pets welcome with non refundable fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Inverrary Drive have any available units?
227 Inverrary Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 227 Inverrary Drive have?
Some of 227 Inverrary Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Inverrary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
227 Inverrary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Inverrary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Inverrary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 227 Inverrary Drive offer parking?
No, 227 Inverrary Drive does not offer parking.
Does 227 Inverrary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Inverrary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Inverrary Drive have a pool?
Yes, 227 Inverrary Drive has a pool.
Does 227 Inverrary Drive have accessible units?
No, 227 Inverrary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Inverrary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Inverrary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Inverrary Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 227 Inverrary Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 227 Inverrary Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr
Destin, FL 32541
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd
Destin, FL 32541
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd
Destin, FL 32541
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541
Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr
Crestview, FL 32536

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLLynn Haven, FLWest Pensacola, FLWright, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FL
Niceville, FLMilton, FLPace, FLWarrington, FLGonzalez, FLBellview, FLEnterprise, ALUpper Grand Lagoon, FLDaleville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity