227 Inverrary Drive

**This home is only available for 6 months**Unfurnished, Mediterranean - style home for rent! Located in the beautiful Calusa Bay subdivision, this home features an open living / dining area with travertine tile flooring and crown molding throughout. Kitchen boasts of solid wood cabinets in kitchen, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. House features a tiled and fenced patio and two a/c units. Master suite features his and her walk-in closets and private balcony. Master bathroom contains a marble double vanity and a whirlpool tub! Separate laundry room located upstairs. Community pool and golf course. NO SMOKING.Pets welcome with non refundable fee.